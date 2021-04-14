Padua soccer remains unbeaten after 4-1 victory over Delaware Military Academy: Photo gallery

HOCKESSIN — Padua was in control throughout its soccer matchup with Delaware Military Academy on April 13, taking control with three goals in a nine-minute stretch of the first half on the way to a 4-1 win at Hockessin Soccer Club.

Seahawks goalkeeper Madison Lemanski kept her team in contention in the first 20 minutes, turning away several Pandas opportunities. One of her first saves came against Pdaua sniper Brieana Hallo. Lemanski deflected a shot over the net, and on the resulting corner kick, she came up with another stop.

Hallo was stopped at point-blank range twice more during the first part of the game, as was Maddie Mosier.

The Pandas broke through on their second corner kick. Hallo inbounded the ball to Sophia Holgado, who fed Mosier in front of the net. The shot found the net low and to the left for a 1-0 advantage in the 20th minute.

Just four minutes later, the Pandas doubled their lead. This time, Hallo sent a blast from 25 yards over Lemanski and under the crossbar. Haley Dougherty picked up the helper.

Skylar Salvo got in on the scoring in the 29th. The junior took a feed from Mosier and placed the ball nicely in the far right corner. The lead would be 3-0 at the half.

The Pandas’ offense was unrelenting in the second half. Padua earned three corner kicks in quick succession early on, but they could not convert. They did take advantage of a steal of a goal kick in the 53rd minute. Sophia Marini fed Dougherty, who tucked a shot inside the left goal post to bump the lead to four goals.

The shutout ended in the 61st minute. A Seahawks corner kick bounced around in front of Pandas goalkeeper Colleen McClintock, and Callie Skurla gained possession and chipped one into the net.

Padua finished with a 24-3 shot advantage, and the team had nine corner kicks. McClintock was credited with three saves. The Pandas (4-0) travel to Newark Charter on Monday at 3:45 p.m.

The Seahawks (4-1-1) had three corner kicks, and Lemanski finished with 10 saves. DMA plays five of its next six at home, beginning on Monday at 3:30 p.m. against Wilmington Charter.

All photos by Mike Lang.