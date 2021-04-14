Alyssa Ruggeri’s early goal holds up as Saint Mark’s soccer edges Ursuline: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Saint Mark’s girls soccer team, ranked second in Division II by Delaware Live, got an early goal, which held up in a 1-0 victory over the No. 3 team, Ursuline, on April 13 at Serviam Field.

Alyssa Ruggeri scored in the 17th minute, with the assist to Gabby Pileggi. The score started with a finely executed throw-in and was the first really good chance of the game. The Spartans turned up the pressure after that and nearly connected on a corner kick in the 20th minute.

Raiders goalkeeper Hannah Kelley had quality saves in the 24th and 26th minutes to keep the score 1-0. Saint Mark’s had five corner kicks in the first half but could not convert.

Ten minutes into the second half, the Spartans’ Maddie Schepers just missed, and Kelley came up with a fantastic save in the 60th. Saint Mark’s was able to keep the ball in its offensive corners in the last 10 minutes to help run out the clock.

The Spartans outshot the Raiders, 11-2, and they had all seven of the game’s corner kicks. Goalkeeper Marissa Cirillo had two saves. The Spartans improved to 5-0 and will play at Dickinson this afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

Kelley stopped 10 shots for Ursuline, which fell to 3-1. The Raiders visit Tower Hill on Friday at 4 p.m.

All photos by Jason Winchell.