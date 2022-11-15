Home Local Sports Photos from Saint Mark’s fourth straight trip to DIAA volleyball final

Photos from Saint Mark’s fourth straight trip to DIAA volleyball final

By
The Dialog
-
56
Taylor Holly positions herself for a dig. Dialog photo/Don Blake

Photographer Don Blake captured these images at the Bob Carpenter Center on Nov. 14 when Saint Mark’s played Tower Hill in the DIAA volleyball championship match.

The Hillers earned their first title with the win.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR