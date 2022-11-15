Home Local Sports Photos from Saint Mark’s fourth straight trip to DIAA volleyball final Local Sports Photos from Saint Mark’s fourth straight trip to DIAA volleyball final By The Dialog - 15 November 2022, 11:29 56 Taylor Holly positions herself for a dig. Dialog photo/Don Blake Photographer Don Blake captured these images at the Bob Carpenter Center on Nov. 14 when Saint Mark’s played Tower Hill in the DIAA volleyball championship match. The Hillers earned their first title with the win. Maddi Way Taylor Holly Ava Borcky Julia Yurkovich follows through with an attack. Ava Borcky Abby Catts Malani Maycole