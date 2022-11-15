Home Local Sports Saint Mark’s senior Julia Yurkovich named Delaware’s volleyball player of the year

Saint Mark’s senior Julia Yurkovich named Delaware’s volleyball player of the year

Mike Lang, Dialog Reporter
Julia Yurkovich (12) plays the ball against Newark Charter. She is the state's player of the year. Dialog photo/Jason Winchell

Julia Yurkovich of Saint Mark’s High School has been named the 2022 Delaware volleyball player of the year by the Delaware High School Volleyball Coaches Association. Yurkovich, a senior, led the Spartans to a 17-2 record and their fourth consecutive appearance in the state championship match, which was won by Tower Hill on Nov. 14.

Yurkovich played all six positions for the Spartans. A member of the varsity for all four high school years, she has signed to play at Division I Presbyterian College in Clinton, S.C.

Taylor Holly, a junior libero for the Spartans, also earned first-team honors. The other first-team selections include Chloe Sachs, senior, Tower Hill; Anna Richardson, senior, Smyrna; Laila Glover, senior, Caravel; McKenna Ritchie, senior, Newark Charter; Jocelyn Nathan, senior, Wilmington Friends; and Elaina Millaway, sophomore, Delmarva Christian.

Ava Borcky, a junior at Saint Mark’s, is a member of the second team, as is Archmere Academy junior Katie Kuehl. They are joined by Alexis Parkinson, junior, Appoquinimink; Molly Pietlock, junior, Tower Hill; Alexandra Mardesich, senior, Caesar Rodney; Eliza Schneider, junior, Red Lion Christian; Camryn Ehlers, senior, Indian River; and Janiece Lumpkin, senior, Middletown.

Three Catholic school athletes are on the third team. They are Hannah Kelley, a senior at Ursuline Academy; Padua Academy senior Mandy Quinn; and Saint Mark’s freshman Maddi Way. Way was the only freshman to be named to an all-state team. The balance of the third team includes Meghan Mumford, sophomore, Tower Hill; Nancy Evans, senior, Tatnall; Ellie Millaway, senior, Delmarva Christian; Carly Timblin, junior, Smyrna; Megan Smith, senior, Cape Henlopen; Lila Seiler, senior, Newark Charter; Kate Hines, sophomore, Delaware Military; and Alayna Dorst, senior, Middletown.

Mike Sachs of state champion Tower Hill was named the coach of the year.

