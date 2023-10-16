Postseason possibilities coming into clearer focus as Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington near end of fall sports regular seasons

It’s the time of year when coaches and others start mapping out postseason projections, when any game can make a difference for tournament seeding or whether a team will earn a spot in the bracket.

The volleyball regular season ends Oct. 28, with field hockey wrapping up two days later and boys soccer a couple of days after that. Each of the games is an opportunity to work on some things that need adjustments.

Of course, not every team will be moving on, so these last few weeks represent opportunities to pick up a few wins, make some more memories and perhaps celebrate a milestone or two with teammates who are moving on after this year.

As usual, check schedules to ensure that game days, times or locations are accurate.

Girls

Field hockey

Monday

Ursuline (3-7) at William Penn (4-4-1), 3:45 p.m.

Holly Grove at Ss. Peter and Paul (11-2), 4 p.m. The Sabres close out the regular season with a nonconference game against Holly Grove. The ESIAC championship is set for Thursday. Aside from a midseason hiccup, Ss. Peter and Paul has had its offense humming this season, and the defense has allowed just four goals in its wins.

Tuesday

Archmere (5-6) at MOT Charter (4-4), 3:45 p.m.

Tower Hill (6-4) vs. Padua (4-8), 3:45 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Wilmington Charter (7-2) at Saint Mark’s (9-2), 3:45 p.m. This is a good test for both teams as the postseason approaches. A pair of high-octane offenses take the field — Saint Mark’s scores more than five goals a game, while the Force average 4.9. Goaltending will be key. Charter has allowed just .6 goals per contest, among the lowest in the state.

Wednesday

Wilmington Friends (8-3) at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.

Thursday

Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul in ESIAC championship, 4 p.m.

Friday

St. Elizabeth (4-7) vs. Dickinson (3-6-1), 3:30 p.m. at Rullo Stadium, Newark

Ursuline vs. Wilmington Christian (3-6), 5 p.m. at Rullo Stadium, Newark

Saturday

Delmarva Christian (2-8) vs. Saint Mark’s, 11:30 a.m. at Rullo Stadium, Newark

Archmere vs. Wilmington Christian, 1 p.m. at Rullo Stadium, Newark

Sunday

Padua vs. Smyrna (10-0), 2 p.m. at Rullo Stadium, Newark

Volleyball

Monday

Ss. Peter and Paul (2-6) at St. Vincent Pallotti, 5:30 p.m.

First State Military (2-8) at St. Elizabeth (1-9), 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Wilmington Charter (8-2) at Ursuline (9-3), 6 p.m. The Force visit the Raiders for what could be a postseason preview. Both teams are gearing up for tournament runs, and this should be a fun match pitting Charter’s powerful attack against the Raiders’ sensational defense.

Archmere (8-3) at Newark Charter (7-3), 6:15 p.m.

Caravel (5-5) at Saint Mark’s (11-0), 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Elizabeth at Christiana (6-6), 3:30 p.m.

Thursday

Archmere at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m. The mid-point of a bruising three-match road trip arrives for the Auks. Archmere has the height necessary to compete with the multiple hitters employed by the Spartans. It should be a fun atmosphere inside the gymnasium at Saint Mark’s.

Friday

St. Elizabeth at Wilmington Friends (7-2), 5:15 p.m.

Saturday

Padua at Wilmington Charter, 11:30 a.m.

Cross country

Thursday

Archmere, Padua, Saint Mark’s and Ursuline at the Joe O’Neill Invitational, Bellevue State Park, Wilmington

Soccer

Monday

Seaside Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul (5-2-1), 4 p.m.

Boys

Soccer

Tuesday

A.I. duPont (1-11) vs. St. Elizabeth (0-9), 3:45 p.m. at Banning Park

Smyrna (5-4) at Archmere (5-5), 4 p.m.

Salesianum (7-3-1) at Caesar Rodney (6-4), 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Saint Mark’s (5-3) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Thursday

MOT Charter (1-8) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Banning Park

Conrad (6-2) at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m. The Spartans are back under the lights at the Graveyard for senior night against the Red Wolves, who have posted four shutout wins this season. Conrad has scored 4.1 goals per game, the most among the 34 teams in Division II, but Ryan Betts and the Spartans have allowed the second-fewest goals per game in Division II.

Appoquinimink (4-3-2) at Salesianum, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Archmere at Delaware Military (0-7-2), 3:45 p.m.

St. Vincent Pallotti at Ss. Peter and Paul )0-6), 4 p.m.

Cross country

Thursday

Archmere, Saint Mark’s, Salesianum and St. Elizabeth at the Joe O’Neill Invitational, Bellevue State Park, Wilmington

Football

Friday

Salesianum (5-1) at Appoquinimink (4-2), 7 p.m. It will be a study in contrasts, at least on offense, when the Sals visit the Jaguars. Salesianum has a powerful running game anchored by B.J. Alleyne, and Appo, under backup quarterback Blake Caccamo, has unleashed a potent passing attack.

Hodgson (4-2) at Saint Mark’s (3-3), 7 p.m. It’s homecoming at the Graveyard, where the Silver Eagles hope to crash the party. Hodgson stuck with top-ranked Middletown for a half last week, and they are capable of scoring plenty of points. The key for Saint Mark’s will be controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

Archmere (3-3) at Tower Hill (4-2), 7 p.m. The Auks take a two-game winning streak into DeGroat Field, but they’ll be facing a Hillers team looking to make a statement after a decisive loss to Tatnall last week. Tower likes to throw the ball, so it could be a busy day for the Auks’ defensive backfield.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth (2-4) at Christiana (1-5), 11 a.m. In this battle of Vikings, the visiting St. Elizabeth team needs to avoid a letdown in a game sandwiched between Wilmington Charter and Tatnall. They will try to get the offense untracked after an uncharacteristically quiet game last week.