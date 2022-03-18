Rory Ciszkowski of St. Elizabeth earns first-team all-state honors in girls basketball

Rory Ciszkowski, a senior at St. Elizabeth High School, has been named a first-team all-state basketball selection. The teams were announced March 18, with voting done by coaches and media who regularly cover the sport.

Ciszkowski scored a season-high 36 points for the Vikings in an early season contest at Delcastle. One of two seniors on the roster, she led St. Elizabeth to a 19-3 record and a berth in the state quarterfinals, where the Vikings fell to Tatnall.

The girls’ player of the year for the second consecutive season is India Johnston of Caravel. The senior guard led the Buccaneers to their first state championship. She will play at Towson next season. Also on the first team are Emma Brown, senior, Wilmington Charter; Amiya Carroll, senior, Sanford; and Dallas Pierce, junior, Sanford.

The second team consists of Gabrielle Almonte, senior, Lake Forest; Mekhia Applewhite, senior, Cape Henlopen; Azareya Kilgoe, junior, Sanford; Emma Kirby, junior, Tatnall; and Morgan Mahoney, senior, Cape Henlopen.

Sophia Messick of Saint Mark’s and Hannah Kelley of Ursuline made the third team. Both are juniors. They are joined by Riley Hevelow, senior, Newark

Charter; Imirah Trader, senior, A.I. duPont; and Chastity Wilson, freshman, St. Georges.

Ella Gordon, a senior at Ursuline, and St. Elizabeth sophomore Ericka Huggins earned honorable mention. The others to earn honorable mention:

Ainsley Bell, junior, Delmarva Christian

Ja’Mai Benson, senior, Mount Pleasant

Cherish Bryant, freshman, Tatnall

Stacy Deputy, senior, Caesar Rodney

Margo Gramiak, senior, Wilmington Friends

Sophie Kirby, senior, Tatnall

Abby Meredith, senior, Sanford

Elia Richardson, senior, St. Georges

Reghan Robinson, sophomore, Woodbridge

Julia Saleur, senior, Cape Henlopen

Amira Tingle, freshman, Seaford

Sierra Troyer, senior, Delmarva Christian

Taylor Wilkins, senior, Caravel