Salesianum senior Justin Molen is boys basketball player of year, leads all-state selections

Justin Molen, a senior who led Salesianum to the DIAA boys basketball state championship game, has been named the player of the year for 2021-22. The all-state teams were selected by head coaches and media who regularly cover the sport. Votes were submitted before the semifinal round of the respective state tournaments.

Molen also was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year earlier this week. The 6-6 guard/forward scored 14.9 points, grabbed 7.5 rebounds and dished out 2.1 assists per game. The Sals finished the season 15-9, reaching the final for the first time since 2015. Molen hit a game-winning three-pointer in the quarterfinals against Dover, then scored 16 points and added 12 rebounds in the semis against Howard. He was injured late in that game and was limited in the final against Tower Hill.

The other first-team honorees are De’Mere Hollingsworth, senior, Howard; Brent Ricketts, junior, Seaford; Dean Shepherd, senior, Tower Hill; and Gabe Valmond, senior, William Penn.

Jermai Herring of St. Elizabeth, a junior, and sophomore Isaiah Hynson of Salesianum earned spots on the second team. They were joined by John Clemmons, junior, Caravel; Elisha Gregory, senior, Smyrna; and Jaheim Harrell, sophomore, Dover.

The third team consists of Darius Brown, senior, Howard; Tyrese Fortune, senior, Seaford; Emmanuel Mosley, senior, Woodbridge; Dan Starkey, senior, Wilmington Christian; and Javier White, senior, Laurel.

Saint Mark’s senior Jabri White earned honorable mention honors. The rest of the 15-player honorable mention includes:

Messiah Antwi, senior, Caesar Rodney

David Bland, senior, Tower Hill

Brandon Graves, senior, St. Andrew’s

Marc Handy, senior, A.I. duPont

Ty’renne Hynson, junior, Middletown

Dontarius Jones, junior, Delmarva Christian

Kamau Lately, senior, Newark

Dayon Polk, junior, Sanford

Jaden Rogers, junior, Middletown

Chris Stanford, junior, Sanford

Robert Tattersall, junior, Wilmington Friends

Tyrone Tolson, sophomore, Dover

Kashmeir Wise, freshman, Seaford

Dominique Wyatt, sophomore, Caravel