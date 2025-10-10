Saint Mark’s High School alumnus Chris Murphy takes reins of Spartans baseball program

MILLTOWN — Chris Murphy, a 2011 graduate of Saint Mark’s High School and a member of two state championship baseball teams there, has been named the new coach of the Spartans. He succeeds the late Matt Smith, who was Murphy’s coach at the school.

Murphy is a faculty member at Saint Mark’s, where he teaches world history and American history. He brings experience and a vision to uphold the program’s legacy of excellence, the school said.

He grew up playing in Newark National Little League before joining the Saint Mark’s program. During his time as a student-athlete, the Spartans won the 2009 and 2010 state championships.

Murphy began his college career at Texas Christian University before transferring to Millersville (Pa.) University for his final three seasons. At Millersville, he was a three-time all-American pitcher. He was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 24th round of the 2015 Major League Baseball draft and pitched professionally for several years.

After his playing career ended, he returned to Delaware, earning a master’s degree in secondary education from Wilmington University. He also got into coaching. Murphy has spent the past three seasons as the head baseball coach at Newark Charter High School.

Murphy said he is aware of the history of baseball coaches at Saint Mark’s and is not taking his new position lightly.

“My predecessors, Coach (Gene) Alessandrini, Coach (Tom) Lemon and Coach Smith created a legacy of excellence regarding Saint Mark’s baseball,” he said in a release. “This is a legacy that I am humbled and grateful to continue, and I cannot way to get started.”

“I knew this was an opportunity I couldn’t overlook. I am excited to continue building a culture of faith, integrity, humility and excellence both on and off the field.”