Saint Mark’s High School closes out boys basketball regular season with win at Hodgson Vo-Tech: Photo gallery

GLASGOW — Saint Mark’s closed out its boys basketball regular season with a 61-51 win at Hodgon on Feb. 18. The Spartans finished at 14-6 and will find out their seeding in the state tournament when the field is released on Friday.

The Spartans used an aggressive defense to open up a 7-0 lead, although the Silver Eagles cut that to 13-8 by the end of the first quarter. After a slow start for both offenses in the second, Saint Mark’s found its groove. Hodgson took an 18-16 lead on two free throws by Julian Sadler, but a three-pointer by Nate Meyer restored the Spartans’ lead. Hodgson tied the game once more at 21, but it was Meyer with another three that sparked a 16-0 Saint Mark’s run that spanned half of the second quarter and much of the third.

Dylan Bromwell (St. John the Beloved Parish) hit a three-pointer after a steal for the final points of the first half, and Josh Huffman (St. John the Beloved Parish) came off the bench in the second half to make a trio of corner threes for the Spartans, the second of which ended the scoring run.

Final statistics were not available early Wednesday afternoon. Hodgson (5-14) wraps up its season at home on Wednesday at 5 p.m. against Red Lion.

Photos by Mike Lang.