Saint Mark’s High School gets offense going early, moves into DIAA baseball semifinals: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN — Saint Mark’s is on its way to the DIAA baseball semifinal round after a 10-5 win over Sussex Central in the quarterfinals on May 30. The Spartans had 15 hits, jumping out to a 9-0 lead after three innings.

The top-seeded Spartans wasted no time getting the offense in gear against the No. 9 Golden Knights. Garrett Quinn singled in the first inning and scored on a home run to right by Zach Frame. John Klepacki added a run-scoring hit later as Saint Mark’s batted around.

Tyler Mosier tripled in the second inning, and he scored on a sacrifice fly from Quinn. Frame walked and moved to third on a double by Caleb King. Jameson Summerill’s single brought Frame home. Saint Mark’s added four more runs in the third as they batted around for the second time in the game.

Devin Walsh started for Saint Mark’s and gave up two runs in the fourth inning, when he was relieved by Ryan Smith. Todd Gilardi also pitched. All told, the Spartans’ hurlers allowed six hits.

Frame, King, Summerill, Klepacki and Dillon Thomas each had multiple hits for the Spartans, who improved to 18-2. They will play Conrad in the first semifinal game Thursday at 3 p.m. at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington. Tickets are available at https://gofan.co/app/school/DIAA. They are $10 and are good for both semifinal games, but re-entry requires a new ticket. No. 6 Cape Henlopen and No. 2 Delaware Military Academy will follow the Saint Mark’s-Conrad game.

Sussex Central finished the season 15-6.

All photos by Jason Winchell.