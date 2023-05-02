Saint Mark’s High School girls lacrosse scores final 11 goals in win over Concord High School: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN — Saint Mark’s faced two small deficits early in their girls lacrosse game May 1 against Concord, but that wouldn’t last. The Spartans scored the final 11 goals of the day on the way to a 12-2 victory over the Raiders on a drizzly, chilly afternoon.

The Spartans got the offense going after fighting off a penalty early in the first half, using an aggressive style to generate many of their opportunities. Rowan O’Donoghue tied the game at 2 on an 8-meter opportunity at the 15:41 mark, beating goalie Irelyn Yoder low. Two minutes later, Moira Marcozzi got on the board on her own 8-meter after the Spartans won a ground ball at the other end.

Control of draws and ground balls propelled the Spartans all day. Another ground ball win led to a Katie Hanich goal that made it 4-2. Yoder kept the score close with a series of saves, but the Saint Mark’s offense kept coming. Marcozzi added to the Spartans’ lead when she took a pass, crossed in front of the goal crease and sent a shot high into the net with 8:35 left in the half. That was the final goal of the first half.

Saint Mark’s kept the offense coming into the second. Cat Kaminski scored on a pair of 8-meter chances sandwiched around another Marcozzi tally. O’Donoghue added another with 15:!6 left before Concord generated a few chances. Spartans goalie Mackenzie Fanning was ready, picking up a pair of saves.

Marcozzi finished with four goals, while Kaminski added a hat trick. Fanning had 11 saves. The Spartans improved to 6-3 and travel to Middletown tonight at 6:30.

Julia Gray scored both goals for Concord. The Raiders (7-3) visit Brandywine on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.