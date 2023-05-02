Home Local Sports Saint Mark’s High School girls lacrosse scores final 11 goals in win...

Saint Mark’s High School girls lacrosse scores final 11 goals in win over Concord High School: Photo gallery

Mike Lang, Dialog Reporter
Rowan O'Donoghue of Saint Mark's sends a shot toward the goal on an 8-meter opportunity. Dialog photo/Mike Lang

MILLTOWN — Saint Mark’s faced two small deficits early in their girls lacrosse game May 1 against Concord, but that wouldn’t last. The Spartans scored the final 11 goals of the day on the way to a 12-2 victory over the Raiders on a drizzly, chilly afternoon.

The Spartans got the offense going after fighting off a penalty early in the first half, using an aggressive style to generate many of their opportunities. Rowan O’Donoghue tied the game at 2 on an 8-meter opportunity at the 15:41 mark, beating goalie Irelyn Yoder low. Two minutes later, Moira Marcozzi got on the board on her own 8-meter after the Spartans won a ground ball at the other end.

Control of draws and ground balls propelled the Spartans all day. Another ground ball win led to a Katie Hanich goal that made it 4-2. Yoder kept the score close with a series of saves, but the Saint Mark’s offense kept coming. Marcozzi added to the Spartans’ lead when she took a pass, crossed in front of the goal crease and sent a shot high into the net with 8:35 left in the half. That was the final goal of the first half.

Saint Mark’s kept the offense coming into the second. Cat Kaminski scored on a pair of 8-meter chances sandwiched around another Marcozzi tally. O’Donoghue added another with 15:!6 left before Concord generated a few chances. Spartans goalie Mackenzie Fanning was ready, picking up a pair of saves.

Marcozzi finished with four goals, while Kaminski added a hat trick. Fanning had 11 saves. The Spartans improved to 6-3 and travel to Middletown tonight at 6:30.

Julia Gray scored both goals for Concord. The Raiders (7-3) visit Brandywine on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.

