Saint Mark’s High School holds off Archmere Academy challenge for boys basketball victory: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN —Saint Mark’s got its offense going in the third quarter, spurred by defensive pressure that held Archmere to five points in the third on the way to a 53-47 win on Jan. 21. It was the Spartans’ third win in a row, while Archmere fell for the first time this season.

Saint Mark’s was up early, 14-7, after scoring the first seven points of the second quarter, capped by Khalil Kemp’s three-pointer. But the Auks bounced back, eventually taking the lead on a corner three by Noah Blessington (St. Mary Magdalen Parish). Archmere took a one-pont lead into halftime.

Tariq Warner opened the second half with a floater to put the Spartans in front, and they would not trail again, although Archmere would not go away. Midway through the third, Warner followed his own miss to make it 28-24, beginning a 15-3 Saint Mark’s run. Warner brought the crowd to its feet with a steal and dunk, and Kemp followed that with a layup after the Spartans blocked a shot at the other end.

Charlie Malloy (St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Chadds Ford, Pa.) scored the lone Auls points during that run, but Kemp answered with a triple of his own. After Moise Avegnon scored the first points of the fourth quarter, the Spartans led by 14.

The margin remained 14 at 47-33 with fewer than five minutes remaining, but the Auks were not ready to concede. Blessington hit a three-point shot, and John Orsini (St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Glen Mills, Pa.) hit a three after two Auks offensive rebounds. They trailed by 10 with just over a minute remaining when Orsini scored on a layup, and after a steal, Ryan Hagenberg (St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Glen Mills, Pa.) scored in transition to cut the lead to 51-45.

Saint Mark’s turned the ball over one more time, but the Auks could not capitalize. Both teams hit a pair of free throws in the final 30 seconds.

Kemp scored 15 to lead the Spartans, while Mike Friend added 11 and Warner 10. Saint Mark’s (7-1) will host Red Lion on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

For Archmere, Orsini had 14. He was joined in double figures by Malloy (11) and Blessington (10). The Auks (6-1) travel to MOT Charter on Thursday for a 6:15 p.m. tip.

Photos by Mike Lang.