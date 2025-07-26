With homeless families in need, high school students from Iron Hill Deanery show up for service: Photo gallery

EARLEVILLE, Md. — Not too far from the suburban landscape of Elkton, Md., and Middletown, Del., sits a collection of buildings that are home to several families that are looking to improve their circumstances. A group of high school students from the Iron Hill Deanery took a trip there on July 19 to lend a few helping hands.

The students traveled to a secluded former farm, which for the past 11 years has served homeless families. Deep Roots is a shelter in rural Cecil County, Md., not far from the where the Bohemia River meets the Elk River.

Deep Roots is a collection of housing, an education barn, a donation barn, chapel, shed, dining hall and more. The dozen or so students arrived on July 19 to help with upkeep — mowing lawns, weeding, painting and cleaning.

They got about an hour’s worth of work done outside before heavy rain forced them inside. In addition to their cleaning and organizing, the students had a chance to play with the children who live at Deep Roots.

Gianna Payes, who will be a freshman at Saint Mark’s High School this fall, said she was motivated to attend because she wanted to do something for someone else.

“I feel like helping with these families means a lot to them,” said Gianna, a member of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish. “Cleaning up the area, especially the kid area, was something nice that I could do that wouldn’t take up too much of my time.”

She was joined by Rachel Resetar, a classmate from Christ the Teacher Catholic School who is headed to Ursuline Academy and also attends St. Margaret. Rachel said she will get credit for service hours, but that was not the driving force behind her decision to volunteer.

“Probably making someone’s day,” she said about what she hoped to get out of the experience.

She worked in the garden and had been set to mow some grass before it rained. Rachel said she considers herself something of a “green thumb,” so this was right up her alley.

“They did say there was going to be lawn stuff, so I was pretty good with that,” she said.

Community service is nothing new for Josh Sheppard, a rising sophomore at Salesianum. He spent a lot of time painting, which also meant spending time in the air conditioning on a hot, humid morning.

Josh, a member of St. Margaret of Scotland, worked alongside his pastor, Oblate Father Ed Ogden. He has done service projects at Salesianum with Warner Elementary School and Sean’s House.

“I just wanted to come help the community, help a cause,” he said. “It gives me the opportunity to help others and to help improve communities.”

Susan Catalan, a member of the deanery committee for youth ministry, said the committee was looking for a service project for the summer. Her husband, Rob, had hoped to work with Habitat for Humanity, but when that fell through, he was directed to Deep Roots. Members of the committee traveled to Earleville, and the visit was arranged.

“They have a lot of upkeep, a lot of maintenance,” Catalan said.

Catalan said the committee hopes to expand programming for high school students. Over the past year, the Iron Hill Deanery has sponsored a social last fall, a retreat and a Christmas event.

“It’s such an important time, also in their faith development,” she said.

Photos by Mike Lang.