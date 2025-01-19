Saint Mark’s High School picks up boys basketball road win at Christiana High School

NEWARK – Saint Mark’s boys basketball team, playing for just the second time since before the Christmas break, looked like a team with energy to spare in a 73-46 win at Christiana on Jan 17. The Spartans and Vikings sprinted up and down the court all day like they had a plane to catch, with Saint Mark’s answered each time the Vikings made a move on the way to the win.

After Christiana cut it to 7-5, the Spartans made their first big push. Dylan Bromwell got open underneath for a layup, beginning a 9-0 run. Bromwell scored six of those points as Saint Mark’s defense forced several turnovers, and they kept Christiana from getting more than one shot on most possessions.

The Vikings would not fold, however, and they cut the Spartans’ lead to six in the middle of the second after an athletic follow shop by Jamil Wade. Those would be the final points for Christiana in the half. Khalil Kemp drove the baseline for two, and he scored again after grabbing a rebound. Mike Friend stole an inbounds pass and scored, and Tariq Warner beat the buzzer with a corner three as the halftime lead ballooned to 34-19.

Christiana battled back to open the second half, connecting on consecutive three-pointers. But the Spartans remained composed. Bromwell got back three of those points, and Kemp scored in transition after a steal. Bromwell and Kemp each scored once more during what would eventually be a 13-0 run that made it 47-25.

The pace rarely slowed as the second half moved along. The lead grew to 25 at one point, and the reserves from each team all saw some action.

Bromwell had 14, and Kemp added 12 to lead the Spartans. Warner and Xavier Tapper each had 9. Saint Mark’s (6-1) visits A.I. duPont on Jan. 20 at 4:45 p.m.

Wade paced Christiana with 13. The Vikings (2-6) travel to Newark on Jan. 21 at 5 p.m.