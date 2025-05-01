Saint Mark’s High School takes baseball battle at Salesianum School: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Saint Mark’s made its first visit to Kenney Diamond at Fusco Fields at Salesianum a memorable one, shitting out the Sals, 8-0, in front of a big crowd on April 29. Ian Keane threw six strong innings, allowing just four hits, and Brian McDermott led a potent offense with three hits, including a long home run.

The Spartans wasted no time getting going. Dylan Thornton walked to open the game, and he moved to second on a wild pitch. On a sacrifice bunt, Thornton came around on a throwing error. McDermott knocked in Joseph Santoro with his first hit, a double.

After threatening in the second, Saint Mark’s added two more in the third. Owen Duffy singled with one out and later scored on a Cole Sims single, and Aiden Collie, pinch running for Sims, scored on Aidan Lehane’s single.

They pulled away in the fifth. McDermott reached on an infield single and got to third on an error and a stolen base. Sims drove in another run with a single, and Lehane followed with his second hit. Ryan Flasinski walked to load the bases. J.J. Lai came in to relieve Sals starter Jack Bujnowski, and McDermott greeted him with a single to center that plated a pair.

McDermott wrapped up the scoring in the sixth with a home run to left field.

Both teams played some solid defense. The Spartans’ outfield kept busy on the windy night, tracking down fly balls all over the field turf. Second baseman McDermott saved a run in the fourth, making a sliding stop in short right field and throwing out the batter at first.

Salesianum’s outfielders also were busy, including Cole Graham tracking down a long fly on the warning track in center field in the fourth.

Flasinski came in to pitch the seventh for Saint Mark’s, striking out two. The Spartans (11-1) are home for five of their final six games, beginning Saturday at noon against St. Georges.

Jude Swift had two hits for the Sals, who fell to 9-3. Salesianum is on the road Saturday at noon at Smyrna.

Photos by Mike Lang.