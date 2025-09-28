Saint Mark’s High School takes soccer battle with Archmere Academy with second-half flurry: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT – Saint Mark’s opened up a close game with three second-half goals in a 4-0 shutout of Archmere in boys soccer on Sept. 26 on the turf in Claymont. MORE HERE

The Spartans put the pressure on the Auks early, earning a corner kick in the fifth minute and another in the 11th. That second attempt resulted in a diving save by Archmere keeper Mason Kohl. Nate Hughes added a shot a few minutes after that, but the Auks cleared the ball from harm’s way.

Kohl stopped two more shots before Saint Mark’s got on the board. A handball in the box in the 23rd minute resulted in a penalty kick. Gabe Arick sent the ball low to the left side of the net for the 1-0 lead. Kohl made a few more saves in the half to keep it a one-goal deficit.

The Spartans doubled their lead a few minutes into the second half. A steal resulted in a turnaround show by Hughes, and the rebound went to a charging Justin Baxley. His chip shot found the net.

The Auks turned the momentum for a stretch in the second half, giving them their best scoring chances. Spartans keeper Tom Swasey stopped one shot, another was deflected wide, and a third went over the net.

Declan O’Connor scored Saint Mark’s third goal. He was on the receiving end of a free kick in the 70th minute, redirecting the ball over the line. With just a few minutes remaining, Jack Colatriano stole an Auks pass and converted on his shot.

The Spartans (5-1) travel to Division I contender Delcastle on Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. The Auks (1-4-1) return to action on the same day and time at Tower Hill.

Photos by Mike Lang.