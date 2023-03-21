Saint Mark’s open boys volleyball season with a sweep of Aspira: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN — Boys volleyball has finally earned varsity status in Delaware high schools, and the Saint Mark’s team wasted no time in getting into the win column. The Spartans served up 15 aces in a season-opening sweep of Aspira on March 20 on Tom Rosa Court. Set scores were 25-14, 25-17 and 25-18.

After a quick first set, the Spartans jumped out to a 15-8 lead in the second, largely because of a dominant service game. A block by Mason Muzzey increased the lead to 19-10, and on a service winner from Daniel Pagano, the advantage grew to 10 points. Muzzey had a smash, and Brooks Riddle added an ace, on the way to a 24-12 lead.

But the Wolves rallied, taking advantage of several Saint Mark’s errors, then getting a tip kill from Juan Tellez-Garcia and an ace from Jonathan Chaves-Herrera during a run of five saved set points. A net violation, however, ended the run and the set in favor of the Spartans.

After a little back and forth to open the final set, Aleksey Cortes put his team on top, 5-3, with consecutive aces. But Saint Mark’s responded with five straight and 11 of the next 13 points, the final two of which were a smash by Muzzey, then a Muzzey ace. The match ended on a Wolves service error.

Mitchell Holland led the Spartans with 11 kills and three aces. Muzzey had nine kills and six aces, and Adam Arora had 26 assists. Saint Mark’s (1-0) travels to Delcastle on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

No statistics were available for Aspira (0-1). The Wolves, who are playing all of their games on the road, visit Providence Christian (Md.) on Friday at 4 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.