Saint Mark’s Ryleigh Thomas throws perfect game, hits home run in softball victory at Archmere: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — Ryleigh Thomas tossed a perfect game, striking out 16 of the 18 batters she faced as Saint Mark’s defeated Archmere, 10-0, in six innings on April 12. It was her second perfect game of the season.

Thomas struck out the side in every inning but the fourth. The two other outs were a foul popup caught by the catcher, and a groundout back to Thomas. She needed just 11 pitches in the third and fifth innings, and 12 in the fourth.

She also had a good day at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a two-run home run in the fourth and an RBI triple in the sixth. Her teammate, Morgan Hall, had hits in all four at bats, drove in a run and scored twice. Emma Fauerbach had three hits, including a double, and scored three times.

The Spartans finished with 13 hits. The improved to 4-1 and will travel to Hodgson on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Archmere pitcher Victoria Conner struck out six in six innings. The Auks (1-5) face Wilmington Charter on the road at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

