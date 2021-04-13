Bridget McGonigle, Alexandra Harrington each score seven times in Archmere’s girls lacrosse win over Polytech: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — Archmere scored seven of the first eight goals, more than enough to propel the Auks to a 19-5 girls lacrosse victory over Polytech on April 12. Bridget McGonigle and Alexandra Harrington each scored seven times to pace the Auks.

McGonigle got the scoring started just 1:39 into the game, and the Auks went on to score steadily throughout the chilly afternoon. Bella Dell’Oso tallied from close range at 21:32, and after a long Archmere possession, Harrington emerged from behind the Panthers’ net and sent one into the net two minutes later.

Both goalkeepers — Polytech’s Adelyn Mollohan and the Auks’ Maura Smeader — registered saves before McGonigle connected on a free-position shot.

Regan Kenney scored for the Panthers on the first possession after McGonigle’s goal, making it 4-1, but the Auks responded with a steady diet of scoring as the half progressed. Audrey Mahoney hit on a free position before McGonigle added two more. On the first of those, carried the ball into the scoring circle in front of Mollohan and went top shelf, and on the second, she tallied from roughly the same spot after taking a pass from a teammate. The half ended with the Auks on top, 11-2.

Archmere’s lead reached 13-3 before Kenney and Madison Todd scored three minutes apart, both on free-position shots, to cut the deficit to eight. But the Auks used their advantage on faceoff and ground ball wins to quickly end any thoughts of a comeback. McGonigle and Harrington had four of the final six goals, with Olivia MacMillan and Bella Hughes also getting on to the scorecard.

Archmere’s shot total was not available on Monday night. Smeader finished with six saves. The Auks (3-1) visit St. Andrew’s on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Panthers registered 11 shots. Kenney finished with three goals, and Mollohan had four saves. Polytech fell to 1-3 and hosts Delaware Military Academy on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.