Saints Peter & Paul field hockey team claims ESIAC title for the second time in three years

Tensions were high when the visiting Saints Peter & Paul High School field hockey team took the field at the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference championship Oct. 19.

The Sabres, coming off an eight-game winning streak, were matched up against The Gunston School Herons, the only team the Sabres lost to the entire season.

“The girls were determined to have a different outcome this game and that’s exactly what they did,” said head coach Debbie McQuaid after the 3-0 victory for the Sabres.

Saints Peter and Paul took care of business early. Freshman Juliana Stepp scored the first goal off a penalty corner followed shortly by another goal by junior Genevieve Webb in the first quarter.

With a 2-0 lead going into the second quarter they didn’t let up. Genevieve Webb scored the team’s third goal.

“The goals were well-placed and we had a big defensive presence the rest of the game,” to secure the Sabres win, McQuaid said.

The Sabres ended their 2022 season 10-1, allowing only one goal against them all season.

Genevieve Webb ended the season with 23 goals and 16 assists, was name ESIAC most valuable player, and earned ESIAC first team along with teammates Evelyn Murphy, Morgan Quade, Angie Webb and Vika Lafferty. Jules Stepp was honorable mention.

It is the team’s second league title in three years.