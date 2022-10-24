Volleyball’s final week of regular season, pair of football showdowns highlight week for Catholic high school teams

It may be hard to fathom, but the regular seasons for fall sports except for football are just about over. Volleyball is in its final week, and the top teams are preparing for the postseason with challenging matches. Field hockey and soccer are in their final full week, and there are some enticing matchups in those sports as well.

On the gridiron, Catholic schools are taking part in two of the biggest games of the season. Unfortunately, they will overlap each other. Salesianum travels to Smyrna, while St. Elizabeth is home at Abessinio Stadium against Wilmington Charter.

Girls

Field hockey

Monday

Wilmington Charter (11-1) vs. St. Elizabeth (4-6), 3:45 p.m. at Hockessin Montessori School

Tuesday

Archmere (11-2) vs. Newark Charter (8-2-1), 3:45 p.m. at Newark Charter Junior High School

Saint Mark’s (8-4) vs. Padua (5-6), 3:45 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Ursuline (4-7) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Hockessin Montessori School

Thursday

Ursuline at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

A.I. DuPont (1-9) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Hockessin Montessori School

Delmar (13-0) vs. Padua, 4:15 p.m. at DE Turf

Saturday

Odessa (8-5) vs. Padua, 7 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Volleyball

Tuesday

Tower Hill (12-1) at Archmere (10-3), 6 p.m. The final week of the regular season includes this battle in Claymont. The Hillers have quietly put together a season to remember, but they will be tested at the Auks’ nest.

Saint Mark’s (12-1) at Padua (5-7), 7:15 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (6-6) at St. Elizabeth (4-9), 7:15 p.m.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth at A.I. DuPont (2-9), 4:45 p.m.

Padua at Ursuline (5-8), 7:15 p.m.

Friday

Archmere at Newark Charter (12-1), 6:15 p.m.

Paul VI (N.J.) at Padua, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Ursuline at Saint Mark’s, 7 p.m. The last night of the regular season always includes this Catholic rivalry between the two schools with the most state championships. Once this one goes final, amateur bracketologists will begin projecting their state tournament field, but they’ll have to wait until the next day before the volleyball committee makes it official.

Boys

Soccer

Monday

St. Elizabeth (0-11) at Wilmington Charter (9-1), 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Wilmington Charter at Saint Mark’s (10-2), 3:45 p.m. This should be a fast-paced, entertaining battle between a top team from Division I and another from Division II. The Force and the Spartans both play an aggressive, offensive style, but neither surrenders much defensively.

Annapolis Area Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul (4-8), 4 p.m.

Thursday

Brandywine (8-4) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:30 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Archmere (6-5-1) at Caravel (11-1), 6:15 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere vs. Newark Charter (3-6-3), 11 a.m. at Newark Charter Junior High School

Delaware Military (6-4-2) at Salesianum (11-2), 7:30 p.m.

Football

Friday

Delcastle (0-7) at Saint Mark’s (7-1), 7 p.m.

Salesianum (6-1) at Smyrna (5-1), 7 p.m. The Sals and Eagles lead their respective districts in Class 3A, and this game will be for the No. 1 overall ranking. Smyrna has an explosive offense, but the Sals have had a stout defense all season. Speaking of defense, no team in the Class 3A has allowed fewer points than the Eagles.

Wilmington Charter (7-0) vs. St. Elizabeth (7-0), 7:30 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium. The Force are 7-0 for the first time in school history, and they will meet fellow undefeated St. Elizabeth in prime time at Abessinio Stadium. The winner has the inside track on the District I title in Class 1A. The running backs will take center stage as Tenye Martin of Charter and Quasim Benson of the Vikings will be in the spotlight.

Cross country (co-ed except where noted)

Tuesday

Archmere and St. Elizabeth at Diamond State Athletic Conference Championship, 3:30 p.m. at Bellevue State Park

Wednesday

Catholic Conference Championship, 3:30 p.m. at Bellevue State Park