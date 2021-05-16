Salesianum baseball collects two bases-clearing hits in victory over Wilmington Charter: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Salesianum pitchers allowed just four hits, and the Sals’ offense exploded for nine runs in the second inning in a 12-1 five-inning victory over Wilmington Charter on May 15. It was the final day of the regular season in Delaware.

The Force got off to a good start against Sallies starting pitcher Zach Czarnecki. Justin Terranova and Kevin Callahan singled, and Terranova ended up scoring on a fielding error. It took the Sals just a few batters, however, to take the lead. Brian Lang and Brody Valentine singled back-to-back to open the first. They moved up on a fly ball to right field, and Deuce Rzucidlo scored both on a single.

The home team put the game out of reach in the second. Ben Venema reached on a fielder’s choice, and the next three batters walked, scoring one run. Rzucidlo emptied the bases with a double to deep left field, increasing the Sals’ lead to 6-1. Czarnecki drove in Rzucidlo with a knock, and he moved to third on an error and a wild pitch. He scored on John Dunion’s single. Two walks loaded the bases again, and this time, it was Lang’s turn to clear them as he drove a long triple to left center.

The Sals added another run in the fourth on an RBI double by Stephen Maister, scoring courtesy runner Frank Borzio. Rzucidlo worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the fifth to seal the victory for Czarnecki.

Czarnecki allowed three hits and an unearned run while striking out three in three innings. Aidan O’Brien and Rzucidlo each had a strikeout in one inning of work. Offensively, Lang was on base three times with two hits, two runs scored and three batted in. Rzucidlo was on base three times with two hits and five RBI. The Sals ended the regular season with a mark of 11-5.

Callahan had two hits for the Force, who finished the regular season 9-8. Both teams will find out their state tournament fates on Sunday.

All photos by Mike Lang.