Sanford lacrosse completes undefeated regular season with win over Archmere: Photo gallery

HOCKESSIN — Archmere hung with Sanford in the teams’ boys lacrosse matchup on May 15 for one quarter. The Auks took a 3-2 lead on a goal by Drew Duncan as he was being knocked to the ground with 58 seconds to go in the first.

But the homestanding Warriors took control in the second on their way to a 17-4 triumph In the first 65 seconds of the second, Collin Campbell and Richard Christopher scored to put Sanford in front to stay. Warriors keeper Cameron Taylor helped keep Archmere off the scoreboard with a save, then Sanford killed off a two-man-up situation. Shortly after the Warriors returned to full strength, Campbell sent a shot past Auks goalkeeper Conor France to make it 5-3.

The Warriors added two more before halftime. Devon Lucky connected while his team was a man up with 1:17 to go, and Campbell added another in the final minute.

France came up with two big saves early in the third, but Campbell converted a steal into a goal at the 10:29 mark. Tyler Allison ended the Warriors’ goal-scoring run at six after winning the next faceoff. He beat Taylor top shelf while taking a beating from the Warriors’ defense just 12 seconds after the previous goal.

But that was all of the offense the Auks would muster as Sanford won the game going away.

No statistics were available Saturday night. The Warriors finished the regular season with a perfect 14-0 record and earned the top seed in the state tournament. They will host Dover on Tuesday afternoon.

For the Auks, Allison had two goals, including the second in a 19-second span in the first quarter that gave them a brief 2-1 lead. Duncan and Alexander Starnes had the others. The Auks (13-2), who had won 12 straight, are the third seed and will host No. 14 Wilmington Charter at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

All photos by Jason Winchell.