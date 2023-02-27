Salesianum continues mastery in pool with DIAA state championship: Photo gallery

NEWARK — Salesianum may have won “only” three of the 12 events at the DIAA boys swimming and diving championship on Feb. 25, but the Sals left no doubt about who would be going home with the title. With more qualifiers than any other school and points in every event, Salesianum put the team title away early at Rawstrom Natatorium at the University of Delaware.

The Sals finished with 343 points, 109.5 ahead of their nearest competitor, the Charter School of Wilmington. It was the school’s seventh straight championship and 39th overall. In fact, DIAA records show the runner-up beginning in 1983, and in the seven seasons since they they have not finished first, the Sals have come in second.

The Sals captured both the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays. The 200 included Samuel McKeown, Alex Tsakumis, Teddy Tsakumis and Kyle Skelly. They defeated runner-up Tower Hill by .18 seconds. Members of the 400 were John Camfield, Bryce Patterson, Skelly and Teddy Tsakumis.

The other winner was senior Griffin Scully in one-meter diving. There were only two divers, and Scully’s opponent was sidelined with an injury.

Salesianum distanced itself from the competition quickly. The team was second in the first event, the 200 medley relay, second in the 200 freestyle (Tim Hanway), third in the 50 and 100 free (both Skelly) and third in the 500 free (Hanway).

It was also a solid showing for Saint Mark’s, which enjoyed a 7-3 regular season. Two of those losses came to Salesianum and Wilmington Charter. Sophomore Cameron Byrd placed third in the 200 free, just .12 seconds from second place. Byrd also finished sixth in the 100 butterfly. Kevin Waldron claimed fifth place in the 50 free. The Spartans’ quartet of Byrd, Nicholas Lennon, Sean Kemske and Waldron took third in the 200 free relay. The same group took fourth in the 400 free relay, with Waldron swimming third and Kemske the anchor leg.

Archmere’s Nate Bustard came in sixth in the 50 free and eighth in the 100 free. The Auks’ team of Logan Bustard, Quinn McCormick, Luca Anerino and Nate Bustard was sixth in the 200 free relay.

Saint Mark’s came in fifth place overall out of the 24 teams, while Archmere placed 12th.

