Salesianum junior Isaiah Hynson adds second-team all-state to basketball accolades

Isaiah Hynson, the junior forward who played a key role in Salesianum’s run to the DIAA basketball state championship, earned second-team all-state honors for the 2022-23 season. He was the only Catholic school athlete on the first, second and third teams.
The teams were drawn March 17 from nominations from the state’s coaches and media members who regularly cover the sport. Votes were submitted before the semifinals of the state tournament.
Hynson had 18 points in the semifinal against Middletown, then followed that with 20 in the championship game against William Penn. They finished 17-7 against a schedule that included several regional powerhouses as well as a strong in-state component. It was the Sals’ first title since repeating in 2015.
Dean Shepherd, a senior from Tower Hill, was named the state’s player of the year. The Hillers lost to Salesianum in the quarterfinals.
First team (after Shepherd)
John Clemmons, senior, Caravel
Dorrell Little, junior, Polytech
Jaiden McGhee, senior, Middletown
Brent Ricketts, senior, Seaford
Second team (in addition to Hynson)
Jaheim Harrell, senior, Dover
Amir Hite, senior, Middletown
Dontarius Jones, senior, Laurel
Jaden Rogers, senior, Middletown
Third team
Jaiden Guy, senior, William Penn
Jaylin Horsey, junior, Conrad
Dayon Polk, senior, Sanford
Dylan Shepherd, senior, Tower Hill
Dominique Wyatt, class, Caravel
Honorable mention
Christian Barksdale, senior, Appoquinimink
Careen Bolden, junior, Seaford
Brendan Bradford, senior, Indian River
Kyle Gamber, senior, Polytech
Justin Hinds, junior, Salesianum
R.J. Matthews, junior, Howard
Corey Mumford, senior, Laurel
Xavier Richards-Powell, senior, Howard
Jalen Sample, senior, William Penn
Robby Tattersall, senior, Wilmington Friends
Kareem Thomas, junior, Salesianum
Aiden Tobiason, junior, St. Elizabeth
Tommy Vaughn, junior, Sanford
Emmanuel Vohnm, junior, William Penn
Kashmeir Wise, junior, Seaford