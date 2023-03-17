Salesianum junior Isaiah Hynson adds second-team all-state to basketball accolades

Isaiah Hynson, the junior forward who played a key role in Salesianum’s run to the DIAA basketball state championship, earned second-team all-state honors for the 2022-23 season. He was the only Catholic school athlete on the first, second and third teams.

The teams were drawn March 17 from nominations from the state’s coaches and media members who regularly cover the sport. Votes were submitted before the semifinals of the state tournament.

Hynson had 18 points in the semifinal against Middletown, then followed that with 20 in the championship game against William Penn. They finished 17-7 against a schedule that included several regional powerhouses as well as a strong in-state component. It was the Sals’ first title since repeating in 2015.

Dean Shepherd, a senior from Tower Hill, was named the state’s player of the year. The Hillers lost to Salesianum in the quarterfinals.

First team (after Shepherd)

John Clemmons, senior, Caravel

Dorrell Little, junior, Polytech

Jaiden McGhee, senior, Middletown

Brent Ricketts, senior, Seaford

Second team (in addition to Hynson)

Jaheim Harrell, senior, Dover

Amir Hite, senior, Middletown

Dontarius Jones, senior, Laurel

Jaden Rogers, senior, Middletown

Third team

Jaiden Guy, senior, William Penn

Jaylin Horsey, junior, Conrad

Dayon Polk, senior, Sanford

Dylan Shepherd, senior, Tower Hill

Dominique Wyatt, class, Caravel

Honorable mention

Christian Barksdale, senior, Appoquinimink

Careen Bolden, junior, Seaford

Brendan Bradford, senior, Indian River

Kyle Gamber, senior, Polytech

Justin Hinds, junior, Salesianum

R.J. Matthews, junior, Howard

Corey Mumford, senior, Laurel

Xavier Richards-Powell, senior, Howard

Jalen Sample, senior, William Penn

Robby Tattersall, senior, Wilmington Friends

Kareem Thomas, junior, Salesianum

Aiden Tobiason, junior, St. Elizabeth

Tommy Vaughn, junior, Sanford

Emmanuel Vohnm, junior, William Penn

Kashmeir Wise, junior, Seaford