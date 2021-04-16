Salesianum lacrosse readies for busy next few days at Abessinio Stadium

WILMINGTON — The Salesianum lacrosse team, currently with a record of 4-1, will host two of Delaware’s traditional powers at Abessinion Stadium over the next few days.

On April 16, Caesar Rodney comes north from Camden-Wyoming. The Riders are 5-0. On April 19, Cape Henlopen visits Wilmington. The Vikings are the defending state champions, having defeated the Sals in the 2019 final.

Jason Winchell took in the Sals’ last game, a win on Tuesday over Saint Mark’s at Abessinio. He submitted these images from that contest.