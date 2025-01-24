Salesianum School and Ursuline Academy fend off Saint Mark’s High School for swimming victories: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Inside a packed and loud Fraim Boys and Girls Club, Salesianum and Ursuline — the defending boys and girls state champions, respectively — held off challenges from a determined Saint Mark’s team. The Sals’ depth came through in a 96-72 win over the Spartans in the boys’ meet, while the Raiders took eight of 11 events on the way to a 112-58 victory.

Salesianum earned first place in five of the 11 events. Dylan Ristenbatt won the 50-yard freestyle, and Alex Tsakumis took the 100-yard butterfly. Both also swam on the winning 200-yard free relay squad. Cameron Byrd and Aidan Walsh stood out for the Spartans. Byrd won the 200 free and the 100 free, while Walsh was first in the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke. Both were on the 400 free relay winners, and Walsh also swam on the 200 medley relay team.

Salesianum (9-1) swims at the Hill School (Pa.) on Saturday at 1 p.m. Saint Mark’s (5-1) takes on Brandywine on Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. at the Western YMCA.

Scoring Summary:

200 Medley Relay – Saint Mark’s (Byrd, Walsh, Nicholas Lennon, Rex Haigh) 1:39.37

200 Freestyle – Cameron Byrd (SM) 1:45.53

200 Individual Medley- Walsh (SM) 2:03.43

50 Freestyle – Ristenbatt (S) 22.18

100 Butterfly – Tsakumis (S) 54.37

100 Freestyle – Byrd (SM) 46.93

500 Freestyle – Tim Hanway (S) 4:58.22

200 Free Relay – Salesianum (Ristenbatt, Sebastian Hess, Emery Hess, Tsakumis) 1:32.09

100 Backstroke – Walsh (SM) 55.41

100 Breaststroke – Nolan Burns (S) 1:04.10

400 Free Relay – Saint Mark’s (Walsh, Lennon, Haigh, Byrd) 3:20.53

In the girls event, Ursuline’s Mia Devlin won two individual events, the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 backstroke. She was also part of the winning 200 medley relay. Eliza Johnson won the 100 butterfly and was on the two relay-winning teams for Ursuline. Samantha Weinert also was on both relay winners and also took the 100 free. For Saint Mark’s, Rowan O’Donoghue captured the 200 freestyle and anchored the 200 free relay. Mia Potter took the 50 free and opened the 200 free relay.

Ursuline remained undefeated at 7-0 and will swim at the Hill School (Pa.) with Salesianum on Saturday at 1 p.m. Saint Mark’s (6-1) hosts Brandywine at the Western YMCA on Jan. 27 at 3 p.m.

Scoring Summary:

200 Medley Relay – Ursuline (Johnson, Devlin, Karina Gendron, Weinert) 1:53.93

200 Freestyle – O’Donoghue (SM) 1:59.19

200 Individual Medley – Devlin (U) 2:13.45

50 Freestyle – Potter (SM) 25.75

100 Butterfly – Johnson (U) 59.00

100 Freestyle – Weinert (U) 56.31

500 Freestyle – Alaina Hoffman (U) 5:25.38

200 Free Relay – St. Mark’s (Potter, Procope, Procope, O’Donoghue) 1:43.94

100 Backstroke – Devlin (U) 1:02.04

100 Breaststroke – Mia Thayer (U) 1:11.84

400 Free Relay – Ursuline (Jefferson, Weinert, Taylor Aiello, Johnson) 3:46.35

Photos by Mike Lang.