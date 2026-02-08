Salesianum School basketball escapes Saint Mark’s High School with fourth-quarter comeback: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN – Salesianum trailed Saint Mark’s by eight points with X:XX to play in the rivals’ annual matchup on Feb. 6 in Pike Creek, but that was just the beginning for the Sals. Powered by some strong defense, better shooting and a few Spartans turnovers, Salesianum outscored the hosts, 26-12, down the stretch for a thrilling 65-59 win.

Saint Mark’s gymnasium was packed for this one. The Spartans’ student body, all wearing white, filled a section across from the home bench, and they were in full voice as their Spartans led most of the way. Salesianum’s black-clad students overwhelmed a section of the bleachers behind the Sals’ bench. They started cheering before the opening tip and never let up.

The Sals went inside throughout the first half – taking 13 free throw attempts in the first quarter alone – while the Spartans relied more on the deep ball for scoring. Salesianum led, 24-23, at the half. Latrell Wright had a three-point shot at the buzzer to put the Sals on top.

After some sloppy play to open the second half, Zach Deadwyler drained a three to give Saint Mark’s a 28-26 lead. Coleman and Saint Mark’s Dylan Bromwell went back and forth through a few possessions, with each scoring seven points in the third, and the Spartans took a 38-35 lead into the fourth.

Saint Mark’s stretched the lead to five on a three-pointer by Bromwell (St. John the Beloved Parish), and after a Sals miss, Bromwell went for three from the corner in front of the Spartans’ student section to get the lead up to 47-39 with 6:04 to go as Salesianum called timeout.

The Sals took advantage of two Spartans miscues to cut five points off the lead, with Coleman punctuating the second with a dunk in front of his schoolmates. Bromwell got the lead back to six a minute later with yet another triple, but the Sals kept coming. Dominic Downs (Ss. Peter and Paul Parish, West Chester, Pa.) made a three-pointer with 3:38 to go, a minute and change later, Downs connected on a shot to pull the Sals to within a point.

Zion Rothwell was the next Sals player to make his mark. He was fouled with about two minutes remaining, and he made two free throws to put Salesianum on top, 57-56. Coleman followed with a layup after a Spartans turnover. Saint Mark’s scored 21 points in the fourth, including four three-pointers by Bromwell, but they could not catch the Sals down the stretch.

Four Sals reached double figures, led by Coleman with 16. Wright had 15, Braelin Sosa had 11, and Downs added 10. Salesianum (10-8) will meet St. Elizabeth on Super Bowl Sunday at 1 p.m. at the St. E Center.

Bromwell finished with 28 points, including seven threes, to lead the Spartans. Deadwyler contributed 10 off the bench. Saint Mark’s (9-8) hosts Wilmington Christian on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.