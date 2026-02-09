Second-half run launches Archmere Academy to boys basketball win over Lake Forest High School: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT – Archmere found itself down by 11 with a few minutes left in the third quarter, but the Auks turned the tables in the fourth. They outscored visiting Lake Forest, 20-5, to take a 48-37 boys senior day basketball victory on Feb. 7 at Moglia Fieldhouse.

Archmere jumped out to a 7-2 lead after a three-pointer by Colin McDaniel, but the Spartans responded with the final eight points of the quarter. Khaleef Wilson Jr. scored the first five points of the second, putting the Auks on top by a pair, but Lake Forest scored all eight of its second-quarter points after that to regain a six-point lead. Archmere tied it before halftime, getting two field goals from John Orsini (St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Glen Mills, Pa.) and a late transition layup from Ryan Hagenberg (St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Glen Mills, Pa.).

The Spartans threatened to run away with the game in the third. The teams were tied, 21-21, when Lamier Wright completed an old-fashioned three-point play. Kaden Benson followed with an offensive rebound and second-chance bucket, and Keylund Bailey and Indio Hagan both went for three points, extending the Spartans’ run to 11 and the lead to 32-21.

Nothing was falling for the Auks, but Orsini scored to end the drought, and Archmere began the climb back. Wilson hit a three-pointer with a minute left, and Kevin Kozicki (St. Mary Magdalen Parish) scored inside to cut the deficit to four heading into the fourth.

The momentum continued, thrilling the boisterous student section. Archmere used a tenacious defense to get opportunities, and they attempted 20 free throws in the quarter. They scored the first three points of the fourth from the line, and after a miss on the fourth attempt, Orsini had a steal and layup to put Archmere on top, 33-32. By the time Wright scored after an offensive rebound late in the game, the Spartans had gone more than 10 minutes of game time without a point, and Archmere had scored 18.

The Auks shot 16 free throws in the final minutes, making 11.

Orsini led the way with 21 points, and Wilson had 10. Hagenberg added nine. The Auks (13-3) begin a three-game road trip on Feb. 10 at Newark Charter at 6:30 p.m.

For Lake Forest, Hagan finished with 12 points, while Wright and Benson each had 10. The Spartans fell to 7-7 and begin a busy week on Feb. 9 at Sussex Academy at 6:30 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.