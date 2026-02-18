Salesianum School captures wrestling state championship with dominating performance: Photo gallery

SMYRNA — Salesianum punctuated one of its best wrestling seasons with its third state championship in the past four years after a 59-9 steamrolling of Caesar Rodney in the Division I finals on Feb. 14 at Smyrna High School. It was the largest margin of victory in the Division I dual meet event since wrestling split into two divisions in 1993. Caravel won by 50 in Division II in 2019.

The Sals had pins in the first two weight classes, 126 and 132 lbs., with Dom Lucian getting them started by defeating his opponent, Colton Gilbert, in 61 seconds. Overall, Salesianum had five pins, four technical falls and three decisions. The score was 49-0 before the Riders got on the board.

It was Salesianum’s third state championship in the past four years and fourth overall.

The Sals will participate in the Independent Conference championships this weekend and the DIAA individual championships on Feb. 27-28 at Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes.

Scoring Summary:

126: Dominic Lucian (Salesianum) over Colton Gilbert (Caesar Rodney) (Fall, 1:02)

132: Zachary Derbyshire (Salesianum) over Quade Cummings (Caesar Rodney) (Fall, 5:20)

138: Dominic Spennato (Salesianum) over Johnny Spence (Caesar Rodney) (Decision, 15-12)

144: Carter Davis (Salesianum) over Sean Dixon (Caesar Rodney) (Fall, 3:49)

150: Garrett Till (Salesianum) over Ethan Ferger (Caesar Rodney) (Decision, 8-2)

157: Santino Sianni (Salesianum) over Miguel Sigaran (Caesar Rodney) (Technical fall, 17-2, 6:00)

165: Chase Thompson (Salesianum) over Turhan Potter (Caesar Rodney) (Decision, 4-3)

175: Ben Ranauto (Salesianum) over Fritzsen Brunache (Caesar Rodney) (Fall, 2:39)

190: Brayden Ranauto (Salesianum) over Jeremiah Heath (Caesar Rodney) (Technical fall, 17-1, 4:40)

215: Chris Miller (Salesianum) over Aaden Carney (Caesar Rodney) (Fall, 3:53)

285: Jadyn Thompson-Green (Caesar Rodney) over James Delvescovo (Salesianum) (Major decision, 15-4)

106: Will Socorso (Salesianum) over Lily Moffett (Caesar Rodney) (Technical fall, 18-3, 2:00)

113: Benjamin Donato (Caesar Rodney) over Alexander Vasquez (Salesianum) (Technical fall, 22-6, 2:36)

120: Gabe Campanelli (Salesianum) over Ashton Graham (Caesar Rodney) (Technical fall, 15-0, 2:40)

