Salesianum School picks up first basketball win with hard-fought decision over Appoquinimink High School

WILMINGTON — Appoquinimink and Salesianum delivered entertainment throughout a topsy-turvy fourth quarter, with the Sals nearly relinquishing an eight-point lead in the final minute before earning a 49-45 win in front of a loud, sold-out Silent Night crowd at Father Birkenheuer Gymnasium. It was the Sals’ first win of the season.

Salesianum scored the first 11 points of the game, but the packed student section sat quietly until they reached seven. They watched impassively as Dom Downs began the scoring with a three-pointer and R.J. Johnson added a short field goal, but when Brady McBride (St. John the Beloved Parish) hit a corner three a few minutes later, they erupted for an extended celebration.

The home team cooled off after the hot start but led throughout the first half and took a 21-17 lead into halftime.

The Sals led, 35-34, as the final quarter began, but that changed quickly when Riley Buzby put the Jaguars on top with a three-pointer. Latrell Wright got those points back soon after for the Sals, and the battle was on. Wright was key again after Dillon Griffith put Appo back on top by a point. The junior guard kept the seesaw going by answering Griffith.

Wright’s bucket began a 9-0 run for the Sals that gave them some space as the clock wound down. Johnson followed Wright’s field goal with a steal at midcourt and a rim-rattling dunk to get the lead to three. Johnson scored again, and Wright drained another three, giving the Sals a 47-39 lead with 1:05 to go.

But the Jaguars, who went through hot and cold streaks all night, had one more comeback in them. Zaire Stokes got open underneath for a bunny, then turned a steal into a layup. A Salesianum turnover returned the ball to the Jags, and Buzby went to the line for three free throws after he was fouled in the corner with less than 20 seconds remaining. He made all three, but one was disallowed for a lane violation.

Trailing, 47-45, the Jaguars appeared to have knocked the inbounds pass off of Wright and out of bounds, but the call went the Sals’ way. McBride knocked down two free throws to seal the win.

McBride scored 16, including four three-pointers, to lead Salesianum. Wright finished with 11, with three triples. The Sals (1-2) will meet St. Andrew’s on Saturday at 2:45 p.m. at Father Birkenheuer Gym.

Buzby led the Jags with 17, and Desai Drummond had 11. Appo (0-2) hosts William Penn on Dec. 19 at 6 p.m.