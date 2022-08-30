Society of St. Andrew helps bring fresh produce to families in need at Catholic Charities at Diocese of Wilmington

Society of St. Andrew helps bring fresh produce to families in need...

The Society of St. Andrew brings people together to harvest and share healthy food, reduce food waste, and build caring communities by offering nourishment to hungry neighbors, according to its website.

By harvesting overflow fruit and produce items from commercial farm fields, the group delivers to and works with partners to distribute the fresh food to those who need it.

Among those partners is Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Wilmington.

Watermelons, beans, corn, tomatoes and more were distributed by the tens of thousands of pounds to those in need in the diocese.

Among the destinations in the diocese were the Seton Center, parishes and shelters along the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware and facilities as far north as Wilmington.

In 2022, through June, Society of St. Andrew reports it has gleaned, gathered, and distributed 7,852,938 pounds of fresh produce in 2,337 events, with 4,939 volunteers.

Food donated by 479 farmers has been distributed to hungry people through 853 feeding agencies.

That’s a total of 31,411,752 servings of fresh food shared this year.

More about the group can be found at its website, endhunger.org.