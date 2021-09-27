Salesianum soccer to welcome nationally ranked St. Benedict’s Prep to end big week of high school sports

Abessinio Stadium will be the site of Salesianum soccer’s showdown with St. Benedict’s Prep from northern New Jersey. That game takes place on late Saturday afternoon. Before that, however, is six days of rivalries and undefeated records on the line.
As usual, schedules are subject to change, so check before heading to the field or gymnasium.
Girls
Field hockey
Newark Charter (4-0) vs. St. Elizabeth (0-3), 3:45 p.m. at Hockessin Montessori School
Holly Grove Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul (5-1), 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Saint Mark’s (3-2) vs. Padua (3-1), 3:30 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse. The Pandas return after an eight-day layoff and will play for the first time at their new home, the turf field outside at the Chase Fieldhouse.
Caravel (2-2-2) at Archmere (4-0), 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday
Glasgow (0-1-1) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Hockessin Montessori School
Conrad (4-1) at Ursuline (0-4), 3:45 p.m.
Thursday
Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Friday
Archmere at MOT Charter (1-3), 3:30 p.m.
Caravel vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse
Saint Mark’s at Conrad, 3:45 p.m.
Ursuline at Middletown (3-1), 3:45 p.m.
Volleyball
Tuesday
St. Elizabeth (1-4) at First State Military (0-5), 5 p.m.
Paul VI (N.J.) at Padua (4-1), 5:15 p.m.
Ursuline (5-0) at Saint Mark’s (5-0), 7:15 p.m. These longtime rivals meet for the first of two matches this season and are two of the three remaining unbeaten teams. The Raiders are off to their best start since 2018, while the Spartans have been as advertised.
Wednesday
MOT Charter (4-1) at Archmere (1-4), 6 p.m.
Thursday
Padua at Ursuline, 7 p.m.
St. Elizabeth at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday
William Penn (3-2) at St. Elizabeth, 12:15 p.m.
Soccer
Tuesday
Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul (1-4), 4 p.m.
Boys
Soccer
Delaware Military (3-1) at Archmere (3-2), 3:45 p.m.
Newark Charter (3-0-1) at Saint Mark’s (5-0), 3:45 p.m. The Spartans play the first of two matches this week against fellow undefeated teams. Neither Saint Mark’s nor Newark Charter has had a problem scoring goals, and they have combined to allow a combined five goals in nine games.
Ss. Peter and Paul (1-3) at Indian Creek, 4:30 p.m.
Friday
Conrad (3-0) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.
Annapolis Area Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Saturday
St. Benedict’s Prep (N.J.) at Salesianum (5-1), 5:30 p.m. The Sals welcome the Gray Bees to Wilmington for the first true home game for Salesianum in the series. St. Benedict’s is ranked second in the country and is a familiar foe for the Sals. The teams have met almost every year since 2008, and if past years are any indication, the game will be closely contested.
Football
Friday
Glasgow (1-2) vs. St. Elizabeth (3-0), 7 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium
Conrad (1-2) at Saint Mark’s (2-1), 7 p.m.
Saturday
Salesianum (2-1) at Hodgson (1-3), 2:30 p.m.
Archmere (3-0) at Wilmington Friends (3-0), 3 p.m. Archmere has been putting up big offensive numbers, but the Quakers have allowed just seven points in three games. The Auks love to go at it through the air, while the Quakers are comfortable relying more on the running game.