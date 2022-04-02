Salesianum volleyball improves to 3-0 with sweep of Conrad: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Salesianum motored through the first two sets of its volleyball match against Conrad on April 1, but the Red Wolves made the Sals work for the sweep. Conrad held off six match points before the Sals finished a 25-12, 25-15, 25-22 victory.

Two Red Wolves service errors helped stake the Sals to a 3-1 lead in the third, and a smash by Veryl Burns added another point to the advantage. Salesianum mixed a few kills in with unforced errors by Conrad to increase that to 10-4.

A few points later, the Sals smacked an overpass to make it 13-5, prompting a Red Wolves timeout. Conrad scored the next three points, including a big kill from Joseph Zullo. Later in the set, Burns went back-to-back with a huge kill, followed by a service winner as the Sals took control. The service winner made it 21-11.

The Red Wolves answered with a 5-1 run, which included a big swing from Riley Cross. The Sals worked their way to match point at 24-16, but Conrad kept at it. A net violation on the Sals pulled the Red Wolves to within two at 24-22, but Salesianum’s Ty Grant ended it with a deep kill down the middle.

Final statistics were not available Friday evening. Sallies improved to 4-0 and will begin a seven-match road trip on Tuesday at Christiana with a 3:45 p.m. start. The Red Wolves (2-2) are back in action at Delaware Military Academy on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.