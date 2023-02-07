Salesianum wins fourth straight indoor track state championship

The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association held its indoor track state championship Feb. 4 in a different venue for the third straight year, but the results in the boys’ competition had a familiar ring. Salesianum School won just won individual event and one relay, but the Sals’ superior depth helped them capture the team championship for the fourth consecutive season.

The Sals finished with 98 points, with A.I. duPont the closest competitor with 58. The teams were back at the Prince Georges Sports and Learning Center in Landover, Md., for the first time since 2020. An outdoor championship was held at Dover High School in 2021, and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore hosted last winter.

Junior Jasyn Truitt gave the Sals their lone individual gold, taking the 200-meter dash. He also ran a leg for the winning 4X200-meter relay team, along with George Mackin, Vinny DelliCompagni and Bishop Lane.

Salesianum racked up points in a number of events. They were particularly successful in the 1600-meter run, with Matt Miller and James Kennedy coming in second and third, respectively, and the 3200-meter, where Miller (third), Sam Felice (fourth) and Kennedy (fifth) provided plenty of scoring.

Other top-three finishers for the Sals was the 4X800-meter relay team of Colin Small, Matthew Bradley, Jacob Binkley and John Barbato; Truit, who was second in the 55-meter dash; Lane, the runner-up in the 400-meter run; and the 4X400 relay team of Korb, Truitt, Lane and Jake Portale.

Archmere’s 4X800 relay team finished second. Those runners included Julian Facciolo, Nicholas Donelson, Camilo Alvarez and Richie Angiullo. Saint Mark’s team of Connor Gebhardt, Brandon Smith, Connor Stockton and Matthew Cox was fourth.

Tatnall won the girls’ meet, ending a 10-year championship run by Padua. The Hornets finished with 131 points to the Pandas’ 107. Still, it was a superb day for several Pandas and for other student-athletes from Catholic high schools.

Padua junior Juliana Balon set a state record in the long jump, clearing 19 feet, 2 ¼ inches, almost a foot longer than her nearest competitor. She also won the 550-meter dash and the 200-meter run. Elce Walsh gave the Pandas a win in the pole vault, and Mary Flanagan took gold in the 800-meter run.

The Pandas also won two relays. Their 4X800 team consisted of Anna Bockius, Katherine Bockius, Alessandra DeAscanis and Teresina DeAscanis. The members of the winning 4X400 team were Katherine Bockius, Alessandra DeAscanis, Brynn Fassano and Flanagan. The other top-three finisher for Padua was Mediyah Earnest, who was third in the triple jump.

Saint Mark’s tied Smyrna for third place, and the Spartans had a good day in Landover. Danni McGonigle, a senior, captured the triple jump, going nearly three feet farther than the runner-up. She also finished third in the high jump and also the long jump. In addition, Saint Mark’s 4X200 relay team was victorious. The runners were Alexis Donovan, Arianna Donovan, Reagan Garibaldi and Chloe Bedwell.

Gabriella Paolella, a senior at Ursuline, won the shot put with a personal best of 41 feet, 7 inches. Archmere’s Alanah Weaver came in third.

Additional photos courtesy of Erin Fahnoe.

