Scrappy Archmere pulls out win in girls basketball season opener: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — After trailing much of the night, the Archmere girls basketball team pulled out a 48-43 victory over Appoquinimink on Dec. 5 in the Auks’ season debut.

The game was full of contrast as the Jags preferred to push the pace and shoot three-pointers. while the Auks showed their rebounding acumen. The first quarter was back an forth as Allison Lengkeek hit the only Auks three-pointer, but the Auks trailed 14-12.

Kyla Reed had a big first half for the Jaguars, including two big three pointers. Lucy Oliver and Sara Denning hit the offensive glass and kept the Auks in it as they trailed, 25-20, at the half.

The Jags’ hot shooting from deep range continued in the third quarter as Alyssa Cresto and Deja Martin hit long range jumpers. Oliver took over late in the third quarter with a couple of baskets on the pick and roll to cut the Jags lead to 35-33 after the three.

The Auks started the fourth quarter on a 7-2 run to lead, 40-37, only to watch Reed answer with a deep triple to tie the game. After Archmere took another three-point lead, Martin hit a three to tie it again at 43 with two minutes left. The Auks would score the last five points of the game from the foul line. Lydia Scarpaci made the final four free throws to seal the home win for the Auks.

Oliver had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Auks, while Denning added nine. The Auks will travel to MOT Charter for a 5:45 p.m. tip on Wednesday.

The Jags were led by Reed, who finished with 19, while Martin added 13. The Jags (1-1) host Padua on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m.

All photos by Jason Winchell.