Seniors from Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington take part in Blue-Gold All-Star Football Game: Photo gallery

Seniors from Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington take part in...

NEWARK – Ten players and two cheerleaders represented Catholic high schools at the 69th annual Blue-Gold All-Star Football Game, which took place June 20 at Delaware Stadium. The game, pitting seniors from the northern part of Delaware against those from the southern, raises money and awareness for the Delaware Foundation Reaching Citizens with intellectual disabilities (DFRC).

The game features most of the best high school seniors in the state, along with cheerleaders, a band and a group of student ambassadors. A central feature surrounding the game is the Hand-in-Hand program, where the students are matched up with “buddies” for the week.

The Blue team used a dominant second half to take a 48-18 win.

Photos by Mike Lang.