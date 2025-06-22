Italian Festival draws crowds to St. Anthony of Padua Parish for music, food and fun: Photo gallery

People walk along Scott Street on June 14 at the Italian Festival at St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Wilmington. The festival ran June 8-15. Dialog photo/Mike Lang
WILMINGTON – The Italian Festival returned to the grounds of St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Wilmington from June 8-15. Patrons from around the region filled the midway for games and rides, and there was plenty of food and music to go along.
The festival is the primary fundraiser for St. Anthony of Padua School. It celebrated its 51
st year in 2025. The festival grew out of a smaller parish carnival and is centered around the feast of St. Anthony of Padua. The final day includes a procession of saints along the streets of Little Italy.
Photos by Mike Lang.
Families played games on the midway.
Music is a staple of the Italian Festival, with different genres available at various spots around the grounds.
Local singers Frank and Michele perform during the Italian Festival on June 14 at St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Wilmington. The festival ran June 8-15. Dialog photo/Mike Lang
The Casapulla family — Christan and Brynn in the back, Frankie and Brooklyn in the front — enjoy the Italian Festival on June 14 at St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Wilmington. The festival ran June 8-15. Dialog photo/Mike Lang
The Cliffhanger was one of the rides on Father Tucker Field at the Italian Festival at St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Wilmington. The festival ran June 8-15. Dialog photo/Mike Lang
Children enjoy the Rock Star at the Italian Festival on June 14 at St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Wilmington. The festival ran June 8-15. Dialog photo/Mike Lang
A father and son enjoy one of the midway games at the Italian Festitval on June 14 at St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Wilmington. The festival ran June 8-15. Dialog photo/Mike Lang
A family — from left, Lucia, Gina, Matt and Daniela — takes a photo with a cutout of Pope Leo XIV in front of St. Anthony of Padua Church on June 14. The annual Italian Festival ran from Jun 8-15. Dialog photo/Mike Lang
People walk along Scott Street on June 14 at the Italian Festival at St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Wilmington. The festival ran June 8-15. Dialog photo/Mike Lang
A patron checks out some of the menu options available at the Italian Festival on June 14 at St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Wilmington. The festival ran June 8-15. Dialog photo/Mike Lang