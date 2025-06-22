Italian Festival draws crowds to St. Anthony of Padua Parish for music, food and fun: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON – The Italian Festival returned to the grounds of St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Wilmington from June 8-15. Patrons from around the region filled the midway for games and rides, and there was plenty of food and music to go along.

The festival is the primary fundraiser for St. Anthony of Padua School. It celebrated its 51st year in 2025. The festival grew out of a smaller parish carnival and is centered around the feast of St. Anthony of Padua. The final day includes a procession of saints along the streets of Little Italy.

Photos by Mike Lang.