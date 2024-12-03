Sports teams at Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington open winter sports campaigns

Less than a week after the fall high school seasons concluded, it’s time for the winter athletes to hit the hardwood, mats, pools and tracks. The official first day of the regular season in Delaware is Dec. 4, but on the Eastern Shore, Ss. Peter and Paul has already kicked off its seasons.

Catholic high schools enjoyed much success during the cold months last year, Ursuline won the girls’ state basketball championship, while Salesianum fell in the final, their third straight appearance in that game. The same schools are the defending swimming champions, and the Sals also captured the indoor track title. Padua was second in girls indoor track, with Saint Mark’s fourth. The Spartans were runners up in Division II wrestling.

But last year is a memory, and new additions are ready to join the returnees to make fresh memories. The schedule is a little light this week, although there are a few matchups that are attention-getters, including the hoops season opener for Ursuline and St. Elizabeth on Dec. 4. Saint Mark’s girls team gets a challenge in its debut against Cape Henlopen.

Information about tickets and schedule changes is available at www.websites4sports.com. Dates and times are always subject to change.

All records are 0-0 except where noted.

Boys

Basketball

Friday, Dec. 6

Ss. Peter and Paul (1-1) vs. TBA at Annapolis Area Christian, time TBA. The Sabres have gone 1-1 thus far with a roster that has just three returning players from last season. Garrett Hemingway is a senior, and Porter Bishop and JJ Rarden are juniors. They are joined by five sophomores and a freshman, with just one other junior and a second senior.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Ss. Peter and Paul vs. TBA at Annapolis Area Christian, time TBA

Saint Mark’s at Milford, 12:15 p.m. The Spartans get going on 2024-25 with several new players joining a solid group of returnees. Senior point guard Mike Friend and forward AyoMosiah Odumosu welcome classmate Khalil Kemp, who was a proven scorer while at Caesar Rodney. Tariq Warner, Dylan Wright and Max Batten also add experience to the roster. Seven of the Spartans’ first nine games are on the road, including a date at Cardinal O’Hara (Pa.), before a five-game homestand that includes St. Elizabeth. Four of the final five, however, are on the road.

Springside Chestnut Hill (Pa.) at Salesianum, 6 p.m. The Sals begin pursuit of their fourth straight championship game appearance against one of seven Pennsylvania opponents. Despite the loss of nine seniors from last season, the Sals return key players Mark Brown, R.J. Johnson, Nasir Logan and Dominic Downs while adding several pieces, including guard Lattrell Wright and wing Kevin Coleman. Salesianum hosts Appoquinimink, Malvern Prep (Pa.), Middletown, St. Elizabeth, Saint Mark’s and St. Georges while traveling to William Penn, Sanford, Howard and Dover, along with several out-of-state games.

Sunday, Dec. 8

St. Elizabeth vs. St. Andrew’s, 3 p.m. at Kobe Bryant Play by Play Classic at Alan Horowitz 6th Man Center, Philadelphia. After an incredible season in 2023-24, the Vikings open the new campaign. Graduation hit St. E’s hard, but they return several key contributors from last year, including sophomores Kiyen Alexander and Mason Price. Seniors Caden Harris, Kenneth Hunter Jr. and Steven Nixon Jr., along with a talented supporting cast, have the Vikings in good position heading into the season.

Wrestling

Friday, Dec. 6-Saturday, Dec. 7

Saint Mark’s and Salesianum at Mule Classic, Solanco (Pa.) High School

Track

Saturday, Dec. 7

Saint Mark’s at Ursinus HS Invitational, time TBA at Ursinus College, Collegeville, Pa.

Girls

Basketball

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Appoquinimink at Archmere, 6 p.m. The Auks get it started at home against Appoquinimink, which always proves to be a tough matchup. Archmere features Bridget Malloy as the top returning starter, and she will get support from Grace Mahoney, Emily Mayo and others. In addition to Appo, the Auks will host Ursuline,, Caravel and Padua, and they will visit Villa Maria (Pa.), Howard, St. Georges and Conrad.

Ursuline at St. Elizabeth, 6 p.m. The Raiders begin defense of their state championship at the St. E Center against old foe St. Elizabeth. Sophomore Jezelle “GG” Banks is the lone returning starter, and if you’re going to have just one, she’s it. Olivia O’Hara, Claire Gordon and Deanna Holden give the Raiders a presence outside, and Norah McGlinchey and Riley Faircloth will help underneath. A number of newcomers also will play key roles for the Raiders.

They’ll be facing a young Vikings team that reached the state quarterfinals last season. There are no seniors on the roster, but the junior class of ZaMylah Seda-Owens, Makayla Sullivan, Sany’a Moody-Adams, Taniyah Reese and Skylar Bolden is solid. A sophomore and five freshmen round out the roster, including Alaya Dorsey, who played varsity ball last year as an eighth-grader.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Cape Henlopen vs. Saint Mark’s, 4:30 p.m. at A.I. DuPont High School. The Spartans return to the Tiger Tip-Off Classic, this time against one of the tougher opponents in the state. Sophia Karch and Daly O’Donoghue will be the senior leaders on a squad that includes four freshmen and four sophomores. The Spartans face some tough competition along the way, including games at Conrad and Ursuline, along with a pair of games at the Viking Invitational. They’ll host Padua, Ursuline, Delaware Military and Delcastle, among others.

Appoquinimink at Padua, 6:30 p.m. Hopes are high on Broom Street after a 16-5 season last year. The Pandas return sniper Abby Grillo and point guard Abby Hayes, and outside shooter Sophia Baffone joins the program. They are joined by a solid roster. Padua opens with two tough home games before hitting the road for eight straight, with St. Elizabeth and Ursuline the bookends in that run.

Friday, Dec. 6

Ss. Peter and Paul (0-2) vs. TBA at Annapolis Area Christian, time TBA.

Archmere at Villa Maria (Pa.), 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Ss. Peter and Paul vs. TBA at Annapolis Area Christian, time TBA

Saint Mark’s vs. A.I. DuPont or Smyrna, time TBA at A.I. DuPont

Caesar Rodney at Padua, 12:30 p.m.

Swimming (co-ed except where noted)

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Salesianum/Ursuline vs. Brandywine, 4:30 p.m. at Claymont Elementary

Thursday, Dec. 5

Saint Mark’s vs. Tatnall, 3 p.m. at YMCA Western Branch

Friday, Dec. 6

St. Elizabeth vs. MOT Charter and Delaware Military, 6:30 p.m. at Wilmington Charter

Track

Saturday, Dec. 7

Saint Mark’s at Ursinus HS Invitational, time TBA at Ursinus College, Collegeville, Pa.