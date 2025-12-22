Sports teams from Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington enjoy Christmas with a light schedule

Sports teams from Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington enjoy Christmas...

It’s a week to worry more about wrapping presents and celebrating the birth of Jesus than wins and losses for the athletic teams from the various Catholic high schools. Only a few games and matches are sprinkled on the schedule, with the basketball holiday tournaments ramping up this weekend.

Boys

Basketball

Tuesday, Dec. 23

Salesianum (3-3) vs. William Penn (2-3), 1:15 p.m. at Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia

Friday, Dec. 26

St. Michaels (Md.) vs. St. Elizabeth (1-3), noon at Cape Henlopen High School in the Beach Slam Classic

SS. Peter and Paul (4-4) vs. Snow Hill (Md.), 10 a.m. at Wicomico High School in the Governors’ Challenge

Saturday, Dec. 27

St. Elizabeth vs. TBD, time to be announced at Cape Henlopen High School in the Beach Slam Classic

Salesianum vs. Freire Charter (Pa.), 12:45 p.m. at Widener University, Chester, Pa., in the Play by Play Scholastic Classic

Saint Mark’s (1-2) vs. Seacrest Country Day (Fla.), 3 p.m. at the Holiday Basketball Classic of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Sunday, Dec. 28

Delmar (3-2) vs. Ss. Peter and Paul, 10 a.m. at Wicomico Civic Center, Salisbury, Md., in the Governors’ Challenge

Wrestling

Saturday, Dec. 27

St. Elizabeth at Wetzel Classic, Horsham (Pa.) High School

Saturday, Dec. 27-Sunday, Dec. 28

Salesianum at Conestoga Wrestling Tournament, Conestoga Valley High School, Lancaster, Pa.

Girls

Basketball

Sunday, Dec. 28

Padua (1-4) vs. Hazleton Area (Pa.), 4:15 p.m. at the Wildwood (N.J.) Convention Center in the Boardwalk Basketball Classic