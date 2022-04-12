Ss. Peter and Paul girls lacrosse overwhelms Caravel, remains undefeated: Photo gallery

BEAR — The scoreboard at Bob Peoples Stadium at Caravel Academy was not turned on until midway through the first half of the Buccaneers’ girls lacrosse game against visiting Ss. Peter and Paul on April 11. By then, the Sabres, playing their lone game outside Maryland this season, had taken a 7-0 lead on the way to an 18-1 victory.

It was an impressive road trip for Ss. Peter and Paul, who seemed to score nearly every time they touched the ball in the early going. Offensively, the Sabres dominated draws and controlled the few ground balls, while on defense they limited Caravel’s attack with their own aggressive play.

One of the few misses during the game came on their first eight-meter opportunity, but the Sabres retained possession, and a cutting Emmary Sweeney came down the middle for the first goal of the day. Sweeney scored again after winning the next faceoff, taking a pass from Morgan Quade, who was stationed behind the net.

Quade got on the board next, sending an eight-meter shot high past Caravel goalkeeper Addison Van Rensler. The eight-meter was also successful for Evelyn Murphy, who soon made it 4-0. That one came after Ss. Peter and Paul won a ground ball.

The defense was on display after Murphy’s goal. The Bucs won the draw, but the Sabres knocked it loose near their own goal. Kathryn Murphy got the ball and began a drive downfield, which ended with a pass to Evelyn Murphy, who moved in on the keeper and tucked the ball into the net.

Caravel finally earned a few eight-meter opportunities later in the half, but Sabres goalkeeper Katie Bryan was equal to the task, coming up with two big saves. Hannah McLamb solved Bryan with 6:49 remaining in the first, converting from eight meters to cut the Sabres lead to 7-1.

But that was all of the scoring for the Buccaneers. Ss. Peter and Paul scored three more times before the half ended, two from Hattie Messick, to take a 10-1 lead into the intermission. They went to work immediately in the second half, getting a goal on a lefthanded shot from Murphy 29 seconds in.

With the outcome no longer in doubt, the Sabres stretched out their possessions before shooting. Messick got hot again late, scoring four of the team’s final five goals. A few of those came on dazzling scoop shots. Bryan added two more saves on eight-meter shots by the Bucs.

Final statistics were not available Monday night. Messick finished with seven goals, while Evelyn Murphy had five. Quade and Sweeney each had a hat trick. The Sabres remained unbeaten at 8-0. They are off until April 29, when Gunston visits Easton for a 6:30 p.m. matchup.

Caravel fell to 5-3 and will play Thursday at 5 p.m. at home against Indian River.

All photos by Mike Lang.