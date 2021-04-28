St. Elizabeth continues winning ways at Frawley Stadium with 12-4 decision over Sanford: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — St. Elizabeth’s baseball team fell behind Sanford early on April 27, but the Vikings’ bats woke up in a big way as they went on to a 12-4 win. With the victory, St. Elizabeth’s record at Frawley Stadium this season improved to 3-0.

The Warriors led, 3-1, after one inning, but that would change in the third. The Vikings brought eight batters to the plate, four of whom scored. Luke Trout led off with a double to the left-field corner, and after a fly out, Nate Beringer scored him with a single. Nathan Schurga drew a two-out walk, and Beringer scored on an error, tying the game. Robert Falcone put the Vikings on top with a two-RBI double.

Jaden Dickerson doubled and scored in the fourth, and St. E’s added four more in the fifth as they batted around.

Schurga tripled to start the frame, and he scored on a Warriors error, making it 7-3. Falcone walked, and after an out, James Garrett sent a high fly ball to center that the fielder lost in the not-quite-dark sky. It went for a two-run triple. Trout struck out, but when the catcher threw to first to complete the out, Garrett took off for home and was safe.

Cameron Kelly added an RBI single in the sixth, and Garrett drove in one more when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Schurga pitched into the sixth inning for the victory, his third on the season. The Vikings (4-8) are back at Frawley on Thursday, taking on William Penn at 6:30 p.m.

Dylan Smallwood, Luke Filliben and Tyler Goetz each had two hits for Sanford. The Warriors (7-5) host Mount Pleasant on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:15 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.