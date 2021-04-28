Delaware Military baseball rallies for three in seventh to topple Saint Mark’s: Photo gallery

NEWARK — Mason DeLuca’s two-run double in the bottom of the seventh capped a three-run Delaware Military Academy rally as the Seahawks edged Saint Mark’s, 4-3, at Newark National Little League in a battle between the top two teams in Delaware according to DelawareLive.

The score was 1-1 after four innings. Saint Mark’s struck first against Seahawks ace Kevin Williams in the third. Kyle Reader walked to lead off the inning and moved to second on a wild pitch. Jaden Todd scored Reader on a double to right. DMA tied the game in the fourth. After a leadoff single by Zach Morris and an error on the Spartans, DeLuca had his first big hit, a run-scoring double that one-hopped the fence in right.

The Spartans took a two-run lead in the sixth. Todd reached on a fielder’s choice, and Ben Anderson walked. Reid Dalton doubled to drive in Todd, and Michael Clarke scored courtesy runner Max O’Neal with a single.

Saint Mark’s starter Christian Colmery began the seventh by retiring Drew Simpson on a fly ball, but he reached the 105-pitch limit during the at bat, and he was forced to leave. The next two Seahawks, Williams and Tyler August, reached on a hit by pitch and walk, respectively. Relief pitcher Steven Mann got the second out on a strikeout, and he and the rest of the Spartans thought they had Morris struck out on the next at bat, but Morris ended up walking to load the bases. Another hit batsman made the score 3-2, and Saint Mark’s brought in Max Coughenour to pitch.

DeLuca was the only batter he would face, driving a 1-1 pitch into the gap in right-center. August and Morris scored, ending the game and setting off a spirited celebration for Delaware Military.

The game also featured outstanding defense for both teams. DMA turned a 9-6 double play in the third, as Logan Wiley went to his knees to catch a sinking line drive in right field, then doubled a runner off second. The Spartans’ Ryan Farina snagged a line drive off the dirt in the first, saving at least one run, and Dalton skied to grab a line drive in the third. In addition, Farina threw a runner out at the plate on a slow grounder in the fourth as the Seahawks attempted to take the lead.

Williams allowed seven hits and struck out seven for the complete-game win. DeLuca had the two hits and three runs batted in. The Seahawks (11-1) are at Archmere on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Comery allowed six hits and struck out four. Todd had two hits, a run scored and an RBI for Saint Mark’s. The Spartans (12-1) will face Appoquinimink on Thursday at 4 p.m. at home.

