St. Elizabeth football overpowers Christiana with six first-quarter touchdowns: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON – St. Elizabeth has a new football home this season, and thus far, the Vikings are liking the neighborhood.

The Vikings played their second game on Sept. 18 against the Vikings from Christiana at Abessinio Stadium, and for the second straight week, they left with a decisive victory. St. E’s scored six touchdowns in the first quarter, taking advantage of their talent and of every Christiana miscue, in a 42-6 win.

St. Elizabeth received the opening kickoff and began at its own 46-yard line. Quasim Benson took the first play 10 yards to the Christiana 44. Quarterback Brett Smick did the rest, hitting Thomas Schiavoni for a touchdown on the very next play. The score came just 45 seconds in.

The offense got little rest. Christiana, at its own 17, fumbled the ball on first down, and St. Elizabeth was in business immediately at the visitor’s 13-yard line. Benson carried the ball on first down to the 2, and Michael Downs did the rest, going up the gut to double the advantage.

Another first-down fumble by Christiana set St. Elizabeth up at the 44-yard line. The Vikings in the maroon jerseys handed the ball this time to Chris Caracter, and he scampered 35 yards to the 9. Downs carried next, getting stopped inches from the goal line, but Caracter was happy to take his turn, running around the right end into the end zone for the 21-0 lead.

St. Elizabeth continued to outperform Christiana, scoring three more times in the first. After a Christiana punt, Benson ran 50 yards on a one-play drive for his first score. The next Christiana punt was partially blocked by Carl Taylor, and Benson powered in from 25 yards on another one-play series. Finally, St. E’s capitalized on a Christiana fumble, with Gavin Andrews capping a four-play, 47-yeard drive with a two-yard burst.

The Vikings’ starters were pulled from the game before the first quarter ended, giving the entire roster valuable playing time. The defense played well, allowing just six points for the second straight week and forcing four fumbles in the first quarter, three of which resulted in turnovers. Cole Soto made all six extra-point attempts.

St. Elizabeth improved to 2-0 and visits Tatnall next Saturday at noon. Christiana (0-2) is home on Saturday at 1 p.m. against St. Andrew’s.