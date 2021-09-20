High school teams in Diocese of Wilmington in a week of ‘circle the date’ sports battles

There are some titanic battles on the schedule this week for fans of high school sports. In particular, on the girls’ side, one could see a matchup between top-10 opponents basically every night. Expect a postseason atmosphere in those gymnasiums. Perhaps no venue will be as charged as Padua’s gymnasium, where the last two volleyball state champions – who defeated each other for those titles – go at it. Speaking of rematches, Salesianum soccer will host Appoquinimink at Abessinio Stadium in prime time on Saturday with thoughts of last season’s loss on their minds.

Girls

Field hockey

Monday

Padua (2-1) at Concord (0-1), 3:30 p.m.

Archmere (3-0) vs. Wilmington Christian (0-2), 3:45 p.m. at Hockessin Montessori School

Tuesday

Tatnall (3-0) at Saint Mark’s (2-1), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Elizabeth (0-2) at Conrad (2-1), 3:45 p.m.

Delmarva Christian (0-0) at Ss. Peter and Paul (3-1), 4 p.m.

Thursday

Wilmington Charter (2-0) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m. The first team to score in this one on the turf could be on their way to a win. In five combined games, neither team had allowed a goal entering this week. Both have games before this one, so that might change, but no matter what, expect a tight, hard-fought battle between these Diamond State Athletic Conference foes.

Delaware Military (3-1) at Ursuline (0-3), 3:45 p.m.

Friday

Annapolis Area Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Ursuline at Saint Mark’s, 12:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s (3-0) at Padua (3-0), 7:15 p.m. This highly anticipated showdown between the teams that have met in the last two state championship matches takes place in the cozy confines of the Pandas’ home gymnasium. It is sold out already, so catching the live stream is the only way to watch. The Spartans bring weapons named Yurkovich, Lewis and Dimiris, while the Pandas counter with Jester, Sullivan and Peters.

Archmere (1-2) at Ursuline (3-0), 7:15 p.m. Down the street from Padua, the Auks and Raiders renew acquaintances. Archmere will have to try to find holes in the perpetually stingy Raiders defense, while Ursuline needs to overcome the Auks’ height.

Thursday

Delaware Military (1-1) at Archmere, 6 p.m.

Newark Charter (2-0) at St. Elizabeth (1-3), 7:15 p.m.

Red Lion (2-0) at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

Ursuline at Tower Hill (2-0), 1 p.m.

Smyrna (3-0) at Padua, 4 p.m. Padua continues its schedule against another top opponent. The Eagles have been at the top of the Henlopen North for years, and they have another quality outfit this season that is looking to make more noise in the postseason.

Soccer

Tuesday

Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul (0-2), 4 p.m.

Friday

Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Boys

Soccer

Tuesday

Ss. Peter and Paul (1-1) at Severn, 4:!5 p.m.

Salesianum (3-0) at St. Augustine Prep (N.J.), 6 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (3-0) at Brandywine (2-2), 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Wilmington Charter (1-0-1) at Archmere (3-0), 3:45 p.m.

Conrad (2-0) vs. St. Elizabeth (1-3), 3:$5 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Thursday

St. Elizabeth at Brandywine, 3:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at McKean (2-1), 4 p.m.

Sussex Tech (0-3) at Salesianum, 6 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Friends School of Baltimore, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s at Archmere, noon. Two of the top contenders in Division II meet in a matinee, but both have other challenges earlier in the week before getting on the pitch for this one.

Appoquinimink (1-0) at Salesianum, 7 p.m. Salesianum concludes a busy week with a rematch of last season’s Division I state championship game, won by the Jaguars in penalty kicks. The teams have a lot of new personnel, but the rivalry remains as intense as ever.

Football

Friday

St. Georges (1-1) at Salesianum (2-0), 4 p.m.

Newark (1-1) at Saint Mark’s (2-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday

Howard (2-0) at Archmere (2-0), 11 a.m. The Wildcats and Auks do battle at Coaches Field in a rematch of last season’s Division II state championship game, won by Howard. These teams are combining to score nearly 100 points per game over the first few weeks, with both featuring potent options on offense. It should be a fun day in Claymont, so get there early for a parking spot and a seat.

St. Elizabeth (2-0) at Tatnall (0-2), noon