St. Elizabeth High School football returns experience at quarterback and interior lines as season looms: Photo gallery

St. Elizabeth opens an intriguing season with a Week 0 game against First State Military on Aug. 30 at Abessinio Stadium. The Vikings will look quite a bit different than the one that was 5-6 last year with a state tournament loss to Tatnall in the opening round.

Coach Mike Lemon will go to battle with an experienced quarterback, as Cole Andrews is back for his junior season. Andrews will have some solid protection in front of him in Kaleb Ross, Landen Reyburn and Sprewell Dickerson. The Vikings will have to replace several skill-position players from last season due to graduation.

Lemon is working with a roster that, while small, has more players than suited up in 2024. That is important, as injuries can take their toll on the gridiron.

The Vikings will certainly be challenged this season. They welcome Archmere to Abessinio for their second game and the Auks’ opener, the second of three 10:30 a.m. home starts, a bit earlier than in past years. Along with Archmere, Tower Hill is the other Class 2A game on the slate, and St. Elizabeth also hosts contender Brandywine later on.

Schedule

Home games in CAPS, will be played at Abessinio Stadium

Aug. 30: FIRST STATE MILITARY, 10:30 a.m.

Sept. 6: ARCHMERE, 10:30 a.m.

Sept. 13: Wilmington Charter, 11 a.m.

Sept. 19: TOWER HILL, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2: Dickinson, 6 p.m.

Oct. 11: BRANDYWINE, 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 18: Conrad, 11 a.m.

Oct. 25: Concord, 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 30: A.I. DuPONT, 7 p.m.

Nov. 7: McKean, 6 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.