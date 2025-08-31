St. Elizabeth High School opens football season with solid win vs. First State Military Academy: Video, photo gallery

WILMINGTON – St. Elizabeth unveiled a potent rushing game, and the Vikings turned in a dominant defensive performance in the second half in a 36-18 victory over First State Military Academy in the football season opener for both teams on Aug. 30 at Abessinio Stadium.

Quarterback Cole Andrews, a junior entering his third year as the team’s starter, directed the Vikings to three scoring drives in the first half, overcoming an interception on the second play of the season. That led to a Bulldogs touchdown less than three minutes into the contest, forcing St. Elizabeth to play from behind.

Starting at their own 32, the Vikings took the lead with a nine-play drive that took three minutes. Alex Soto ran on first down for six yards, and two penalties on First State carried the Vikings to the Bulldogs’ 30. On third and 1, Isaiah Coleman ran for 10 yards, and a few plays later, Chris Cerasari (St. Hedwig Parish) went 7 yards around the left side for a score. A two-point conversion from Andrews to Jayden Gonzalez-McNulty (St. Elizabeth) gave St. Elizabeth the lead.

After forcing a three-and-out, the Vikings began their next drive on their own 20. Coleman took center stage on this series, carrying for 12 yards on one play and 15 on another. He got the score 26 seconds into the second quarter, bulling his way up the middle for a 5-yard touchdown.

The Bulldogs found success on the ensuing drive by going to the passing game. The big play on the 52-yard drive was a 34-yard pass that got them to the St. Elizabeth 10, and on fourth and goal from the 7, the quarterback found a receiver on a crossing pattern for six. The conversion again was no good, and the St. E’s lead was 14-12.

Again, the Vikings struck back quickly. Andrews (Sacred Heart Parish, Oxford, Pa.) provided the big play, streaking down the right side for 46 yards to the First State 21. Cerasari ran on the next play to the 6, and Coleman closed it out with another TD run.

The Vikings converted another two-point extra try, but the Bulldogs added another scoring pass before the half to make the score 22-18 at intermission.

First State opened the second half by driving to the Vikings’ 4-yard line, but they would not find the end zone. Consecutive sacks by Dominic Carucci (St. Elizabeth Parish) enabled St Elizabeth to regain possession with no harm done.

Terrence Williams was featured on the next Vikings drive. Andrews threaded the needle on a 36-yard gain that put St. E’s at the First State 27, and Williams brushed off a defender for an 11-yard touchdown a few plays later.

Several Bulldogs receivers had to leave the game in the second half, and the visitors were left trying to catch up running the ball almost exclusively. They had some success gaining yards, but a 16-play drive that covered 80 yards came up empty and took almost nine minutes off the clock.

Andrews added the final score on a 1-yard run with a minute to go.

Coleman had 13 carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Andrews was 8 of 13 passing for 93 yards, with Williams accounting for four of those catches and 69 yards. Defensively, Coleman had 12 tackles, and Gonzalez-McNulty added eight. Carucci had five tackles with four sacks. The Vikings (1-0) host Archmere on Sept. 6 at 10:30 a.m. at Abessinio Stadium.

First State Military fell to 0-1 and has its home opener on Sept. 5 at 4 p.m. against Wilmington Charter.

Photos by Mike Lang.