St. Elizabeth High School senior Kenny Hunter Jr. leads Catholic school all-state boys basketball selections: Photo gallery

Kenny Hunter Jr. of St. Elizabeth leads five boys high school basketball players from Catholic schools in earning all-state honors. The team was announced March 14 by the Delaware Sportswriters and Broadcasters Association, which conducts the vote along with the state’s head coaches.

Hunter, a senior, led the Vikings to an 18-5 record and a berth in the state semifinals for the second consecutive season. St. Elizabeth fell in that round to Sanford, 54-48. Hunter was an honorable mention selection in 2024.

Jayden Taylor of Sanford is the state player of the year. He helped the Warriors win the state championship on March 9 and will play next season at the University of Delaware.

The rest of the first team includes Jaylen Bernikow, senior, Odessa; Joshua Obiora, junior, St. Georges; and Elisha Johnson-Dixon, senior, Early College.

Robbie “R.J.” Johnson, a senior at Salesianum, earned second-team honors. Johnson helped the Sals to a 9-13 record against perhaps the toughest schedule in the state and a trip to the quarterfinals, where they lost to Dover. The Sals reached the championship game his sophomore and junior years, winning in 2024. Johnson will play football next year at Rutgers.

The other second-team selections are Riley Buzby, senior, Appoquinimink; JayVion Denis, junior, Dover; Elijah Farrington, junior, Milford; and Darnell Lloyd, senior, St. Andrew’s.

Steven Nixon Jr., a senior at St. Elizabeth, made the third team. The other members of the third team are Zha’Mere Crawford, senior, Dickinson; Khareem Hart, senior, Sanford; Chase Sullivan, junior, Smyrna; and Jameson Tingle, junior, Cape Henlopen.

The honorable mentions included Latrell Wright, a Salesianum junior who also was honorable mention lsat season while at Conrad, St. Elizabeth sophomore Kiyen Alexander, and Archmere junior John Orsini. Orsini and the Auks went 13-6 this past season.

The other honorable mentions are as follows:

Nick Baysah, junior, Howard

Vincent Evans, junior, Seaford

Bryson Lane, junior, Howard

David Maker, senior, Sussex Cetntral

Darius Miller, senior, Lake Forest

Sincere Miller, senior, Brandywine

Elijah Proctor-Moore, senior, St. Andrew’s

Kofi Opoku, senior, MOT Charter

Kaleb Ra’lfa, senior, Middletown

Kyndel Riley-Garlick, freshman, William Penn

Ryan Tattersall, senior, Wilmington Friends

Andy Webb, senior, William Penn