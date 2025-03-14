Maryland Catholic Conference issues action alerts on abortion legislation: ‘The last thing anyone needs is more abortions’

By Gerry Jackson

Catholic Review (Baltimore)

The Maryland Catholic Conference has issued alerts, asking Catholics to speak up about proposed legislation in the state’s General Assembly.

The MCC, which represents bishops serving the three Catholic dioceses in the state (Baltimore, Washington and Wilmington, Del.), is concerned about legislation that runs contrary to Catholic teaching on abortion and healthcare ethics.

The MCC says one proposed bill would erode ethical protections for Maryland Catholic healthcare workers and institutions. Another piece of legislation would provide state grant money toward abortions. The MCC also would like to see Maryland pass another bill that would make its abortion data more transparent.

“It’s extraordinarily important for Catholics in Maryland to have their voices heard not only on the state level but the federal level,” said Jenny Kraska, executive director of MCC. “The last thing anyone needs is more abortions. There are other alternatives. It’s important for people to let their legislators know that they want real choice in Maryland whether that be a woman parenting their own child or adoption.”

The Senate Finance Committee recently voted in favor of Senate Bill 447, a bill the MCC says poses a “serious threat to Catholic hospitals by undermining their ability to uphold the Ethical and Religious Directives for Catholic Health Care Services, which are rooted in the dignity of all human life.”

The federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) ensures all patients, including pregnant women, receive emergency care regardless of their ability to pay. While it requires hospitals to provide stabilizing treatment, it does not override federal conscience protections that allow religious hospitals to refuse procedures such as abortion on moral grounds.

SB 447 would codify EMTALA in Maryland. The MCC says the bill would conflict with constitutional protections for religious freedom and conscience rights, potentially forcing Catholic hospitals to violate their deeply held beliefs by participating in procedures that contradict their moral teachings.

“Maryland hospitals have been following federal law for nearly 40 years,” Kraska said. “This bill is totally unnecessary.”

The MCC also is concerned about legislation that would provide additional funds in Maryland for abortion and boost what it termed “abortion tourism.”

Diane Arias, associate director for respect life advocacy for MCC, said that if proposed legislation passes, more than $25 million would be freed up to pay for abortions in the state. Arias cited reports that abortions have increased by more than 20 percent in the state since other neighboring states limited access to the procedure.

House Bill 930, which passed March 13 and now moves to the Senate, would establish the Public Health Abortion Grant Program as a permanent fund for abortions. The legislation would provide funds from an Affordable Care Act surcharge for abortions by uninsured Maryland residents.

Arias said one of the major concerns is that Maryland is one of three jurisdictions that does not report any abortion data to the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The MCC pushed for passage of SB965, which would mandate more transparency with abortion numbers by the state. However, Arias said the bill has gained little traction.

“It’s very important for Catholics to reach out and advocate for mothers and preborn children,” Arias said. “These bills will have a big impact on increasing abortion in our state.”

Marylanders can view the MCC’s action alerts at mdcatholic.quorum.us/alerts and take action by clicking mdcatholic.quorum.us/campaign/conscienceprotections/

The MCC also pushed out a recent message reminding families to apply for a state-sponsored scholarship program that assists some Maryland Catholic school students. The BOOST (Broadening Options and Opportunities for Students Today) scholarships are available to families with limited incomes to pay for nonpublic-school education.

While funds for this year’s BOOST scholarships are secure, the MCC is keeping an eye on Maryland’s budget process since the state is facing one of its biggest budget deficits in decades.

“We haven’t heard that the BOOST program is under any direct threat. BOOST seems to be secure,” Kraska said. “But I’ve talked with legislators who have said this is the worst budget situation they’ve seen. So anything can happen and if anything changes in any way with BOOST, we will sound the alarms about it.”

Parents can apply for BOOST scholarships by visiting the Broadening Options and Opportunities for Students Today (BOOST) Scholarship Program website at marylandpublicschools.org.

“Every phone call or email is important,” Kraska said March 14. “There are still 25 days left in the (legislative session). That might seem like a short time frame, but it’s an eternity in the legislature. Anything can happen.”

Email Gerry Jackson at gjackson@CatholicReview.org