WILMINGTON – The St. Elizabeth boys’ lacrosse team, with many players who have never played the sport before, took on a tough Sussex Academy team on May 7 at Alapocas Run State Park. The Seahawks won, 22-1.

James Saylor scored for the Vikings, with the assist to Joshua Christof. The scoring, nor any other statistics, were available Friday night.

Dialog reporter Mike Lang captured the Vikings in action.